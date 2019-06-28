Orthopedic Software: Global Market Outlook Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedic Software Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Orthopedic Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of the healthcare it in the developing healthcare systems, increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders like obesity and rising incidences of orthopedic problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of Healthcare IT in the Developing Healthcare Systems

3.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Lifestyle Disorders like Obesity

3.1.3 Rising Incidences of Orthopedic Problems such as Arthritis & Osteoporosis

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Orthopedic Software Market, By Product

4.1 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

4.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

4.3 Orthopedic EMR & Medical Billing Software

4.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

4.5 Orthopedic Practice Management

4.6 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management and Patient Engagement

4.7 Other Equipment and Systems



5 Orthopedic Software Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1 Cloud Based

5.2 On Premises

5.3 Web Based



6 Orthopedic Software Market, By Application

6.1 Deformity Correction

6.2 Fracture and Limb Deformity Management

6.3 Joint Replacement

6.4 Nursing Homes

6.5 Orthopedic Surgery

6.6 Paediatric Assessment

6.7 Research Centers

6.8 Other Applications



7 Orthopedic Software Market, By End User

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Independent Orthopedic Clinics

7.3 Surgery Centers

7.4 Other End Users

7.4.1 Nursing Homes

7.4.2 Research Centers



8 Orthopedic Software Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Brainlab AG

10.2 Clinicea

10.3 Curemd

10.4 GE Healthcare

10.5 General Electric

10.6 Greenway Health

10.7 Healthfusion Inc.

10.8 IBM Watson Health

10.9 Materialise N.V.

10.10 McKesson Corporation

10.11 Medstrat Inc.

10.12 Merge Healthcare Inc.

10.13 QSI Management LLC

10.14 Quality Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4sjfy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

