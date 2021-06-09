Orthosnap, Now Partnered with 1,000 Dental Providers, Welcomes Fred Joyal to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthosnap, the provider of dental aligner systems that are doctor-guided and free of striations, announced today that Fred Joyal, co-founder of 1-800-DENTIST, has joined the company's Board of Advisors. The company also announced that it is now partnered with more than 1,000 dental practices across the United States. In addition, Orthosnap has promoted Michael Yoon to the position of CEO from his former role as the company's President and COO.

"Fred Joyal joins Orthosnap at a time when we're experiencing significant growth. His guidance and insight in marketing and practice management will be invaluable, allowing us to scale in a measured way while further perfecting the services we provide," said Yoon. "In the past two quarters we've doubled the number of dental practices with whom we are partnered. This rate of growth is a testament to our product and our unique doctor guided process, which delivers an aligner solution superior to anything else in the market."

Orthosnap works closely with doctors providing treatment to patients with mild to severe malocclusions. The Orthosnap aligner system is based on an impression produced physical model and a patented pin movement system that allows for more efficient and effective clear aligner therapy.

Joyal said: "Orthosnap's patented process allows for aligners that fit more accurately than products manufactured through 3D printing. By removing inaccuracies, we are creating aligners that are significantly more precise, allowing for more predictable results in a shorter period of time. Accelerated growth is on the horizon as more and more practitioners are realizing how Orthosnap can benefit their patients and help their practice become remarkable."

Unlike direct-to-consumer products, Orthosnap partners directly with dentists to ensure its users receive proper observation and treatment. The price point for Orthosnap is well below other dentist-prescribed aligners. There are no upfront costs for patients, and the company also offers step pricing, which means patients only pay for the aligners they use.

Orthosnap recently launched a mobile app that enables doctors to efficiently conduct their clear aligner practice from their mobile devices.

Dental providers who are interested in learning more about Orthosnap can visit https://www.orthosnap.com or contact Leonard Rakowsky, Sales Director, [email protected].

