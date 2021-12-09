Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces Partners William Rosenstadt And Jason Ye As Participants Of China Conference: US 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, today announced that partners and co-chairs of the firm's Asia Practice William Rosenstadt and Jason Ye were participants of the China Conference: United States 2021 as panelists. The China Conference: United States 2021 brought together business leaders, policymakers, and respected researchers to offer thought-provoking theories on what the future holds for the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, including the projection of investment and global trade amid uncertainty within the technology sector.

Specifically, William discussed the recent regulatory scrutiny on companies using variable interest entities (VIEs) to list on U.S. exchanges, whether Wall Street can trust the value of Chinese stocks again in the future, and how further restrictions could impact current and future Chinese listings. On the other hand, Jason talked about the effects experienced by the firm's clients resulting from the uncertainty in current U.S.-China relations. More specifically, Jason focused on whether the U.S. government's concerns are valid and if SPACs will become a way for Chinese companies to do alternative listings on the U.S. market in the future.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a business leader worthy to offer some insight into such events facing our economy at this time," said William. "As co-chair of our firm's Asia Practice, staying up-to-date on all policy changes that affect our Indo-Pacific relations is of the utmost importance, and attempting to map out the future landscape is a valuable exercise."

William and Jason were among approximately 35 other leaders invited to speak at the China Conference: United Stated 2021 event that occurred on December 7-8, 2021, in New York, NY.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York based law firm representing global clients. With its attorney's abilities to speak nine different languages, the firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, global mobility and employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

