Oryx Dental Deepens Bench of Operational and Industry Experts with Appointment of New Team Members

New Additions Bring Expanded Vertical SaaS, Technology Operations, and Scaling Experience to the Company

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Dental , the leader in clinically-focused cloud-based dental practice management software, today announced several strategic leadership and team appointments across a variety of business functions, including customer lifecycle operations, product, finance, marketing, and more. Oryx has experienced a record-breaking year of success in 2025, receiving recognition in numerous venues, including: a spot as the #75 fastest-growing private American software company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list ; Founder & CEO Dr. Rania Saleh's inclusion in the 2025 Inc. Female Founders list ; and being named a High Performer on two grids in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports .

Each newly-announced team member brings to bear deep vertical SaaS and technology experience across marketing, sales, operations, product, and customer excellence during a time of remarkable growth for the company.

New Leadership Team Members Join to Accelerate Oryx's Growth

Earlier this year, Oryx added experienced vertical software as a service (SaaS) executive Tahlor DiCicco to the role of Chief Commercial Officer to oversee marketing, sales, partnerships, and people operations. Now, the company continues to build a top-tier leadership team with the appointment of three new executives:

Karen Gray as Chief Customer Officer, overseeing the lifecycle of Oryx's customer operations, including onboarding, customer success, training, support, and professional services

Bryce Swihart as Vice President of Product, leading product management and strategy, UX, and cross-functional execution of Oryx's product roadmap

Mary Rountree as Vice President of Finance, heading up the company's financial planning, accounting, strategy, and operations

"Oryx's momentum this year has been extraordinary, and our decision to expand the leadership team reflects our commitment to growing and scaling responsibly without compromise," said Rania Saleh, DDS, MSD, Oryx's Founder and CEO. "Tahlor, Karen, Bryce, and Mary all bring deep operational experience that pairs perfectly with Oryx's clinical roots and dental industry expertise. We're thrilled to have each of them on board to continue bringing our all-in-one platform to more dentistry practices of all kinds, all around the world."

Additional Marketing and Partnerships Additions Reinforce Oryx's Dental Expertise

In addition to the new appointments to Oryx's leadership team noted above, the company also continues to bring on experienced industry professionals with long-running ties to the dental community. Recently, the company has added:

Yazmeen Fernandez as Head of Events & Community Marketing

as Head of Events & Community Marketing Collin Hatch as Head of Partnerships & Business Development

These new members of Oryx's team bring nearly two decades of combined experience working with dental offices, DSOs, and other dental organizations, strengthening Oryx's position as a clinically-rooted, customer-centric organization built for the future of dentistry.

Oryx Heads Into 2026 with Momentum

Looking to 2026, the team at Oryx will be focused on launching more AI and automation features; delivering excellent service and support to new and existing customers; and continuing to transform the future of dentistry, one practice at a time.

To learn more about Oryx's unique approach and read more about the team, visit www.oryxdental.com .

About Oryx Dental

Oryx Dental is a clinically rooted, cloud-based dental software platform built by dentists, for dentistry. Designed with a patient-first mindset and deep clinical intelligence at its core, Oryx empowers dental teams to deliver better care, streamline operations, and grow without compromise. From startups to DSOs, thousands of practices around the world rely on Oryx to standardize care, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes—every day. Learn more at www.oryxdental.com .

