Oryx Dental Expands Integration with Mango Voice to Include AI Features

New Integration Empowers Dental Practices to Deliver Excellent, Highly-Personalized Patient Experiences

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Dental, the leader in clinically-focused cloud-based dental practice management software (PMS) and the #75 fastest-growing private U.S. software company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, has announced an expansion of the company's existing integration with Mango Voice, LLC, a cloud-based phone system and unified communications company that provides industry leading scale and reliability. This AI-focused expansion brings Mango Voice's AI features natively into Oryx's all-in-one platform, enhancing a suite of existing, previously-integrated VoIP workflows already enjoyed by joint Oryx and Mango Voice customers.

"With a shortage in office staffing, dental practices across the U.S. are trying to do more with less, keeping patients happy while finding ways to make things easier and more efficient for existing front office team members," said Rania Saleh, DDS, MSD, Founder and CEO of Oryx. "Mango Voice's AI features help dental offices receive calls, triage questions, and keep track of patients' needs more efficiently, accurately, and personally. We're excited our joint customers will now be able to use these features within Oryx."

With this new AI integration, Oryx's customers are able to tap into several exciting Mango Voice AI features:

AI Call Summary for Answered Calls: When a call comes in and is answered, Mango Voice's AI transcription feature will automatically generate a summary of the call for quick reference—removing the need for team members to take hand-written notes. This summary will be automatically written back into Oryx and saved in the specific patient's profile as a progress note, allowing dental offices to track patient needs over time, follow up on next steps, and ensure a personalized experience.

AI Call Summary for Margo AI Receptionist: When calls are picked up by Margo, Mango Voice's AI receptionist, the service automatically collects the patient's information and provides a summary for followup. This summary is now also automatically transcribed and written back to Oryx. This allows office staff to review the call afterwards and ensure a continuum of communication with patients.

Call Sentiment Analysis: After every call, Mango Voice uses AI to gauge the sentiment of both the caller and front office team member. These scores will also be automatically written back to Oryx. With a better sense of how happy or unhappy patients are during calls, dental offices can respond to patients' needs in a timely, sensitive way. This feature is supported in Oryx not only in English, but also in Spanish, French and simplified Chinese.

"AI offers busy dental offices a way to scale quickly without dropping the ball on patient satisfaction and great care," said Richard May, VP of Business Development at Mango Voice. "We're thrilled that Mango Voice and Oryx's joint customers will now have the power of Mango AI at their fingertips, all in one place."

Oryx's expanded integration with Mango Voice comes on the heels of other recent AI feature additions, including a recent integration with Overjet's dental AI . To learn more about how AI is powering the Dental Office of the Future and how Oryx is bringing this vision to reality, visit www.oryxdental.com .

About Oryx Dental

Oryx Dental is a clinically rooted, cloud-based dental software platform built by dentists, for dentistry. Designed with a patient-first mindset and deep clinical intelligence at its core, Oryx empowers dental teams to deliver better care, streamline operations, and grow without compromise. From startups to DSOs, thousands of practices around the world rely on Oryx to standardize care, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes—every day. Learn more at www.oryxdental.com .

About Mango Voice, LLC

Mango Voice is a cloud-based, enterprise-grade VoIP phone system designed for businesses and practices of all sizes. As the #1 integrated phone system, our flexible and user-friendly platform streamlines communication with powerful features like Mango AI and Margo, our AI Receptionist. These tools reduce manual note taking by automatically transcribing calls and adding summaries directly into your patient engagement or practice management software. Mango Voice helps growing businesses and dental practices improve call management, reduce missed calls, and capture more patients and growth opportunities with smart, reliable communication solutions tailored to your needs.

