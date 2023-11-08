OsaBus Offering New Deluxe Guided Bus Tours in Portugal and Spain

OsaBus

Leading luxury coach tour packages for small and large groups, family trips and shared cultural group tours

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OsaBus, a premier guided European bus tour company, today announced its new 2024 Portugal and Spain excursions. OsaBus is the tour operator of choice for travel agents from around the world looking to place their travel clients with a proven, luxury bus tour company.

OsaBus is the leading inbound tour operator in Europe providing cultural and historic bus tours. It is a full-service European tour company, offering custom tours, full packages, accommodations, multi-lingual tour guides, ticket and event reservations, transportation and custom sight-seeing.

Portugal and Spain are the most popular, trending destinations for European travel. Both countries have a rich cultural history, exceptional food, famous architecture, stunning beaches for relaxing and surfing, celebrated museums, music and incredible nightlife options.

"We are a well-known tour operator with our own exclusive fleet of buses, minibuses and vans," said owner and founder Oskars Lūsis. "OsaBus is the best European tour operator in the travel industry. Portugal and Spain are truly the most breathtaking destinations for bus tours. Let us do the driving as we take you to amazing countries that provide breathtaking, immersive landscapes."

Lūsis explained, "OsaBus arranges bus tours for all size groups. We will organize excursions for small families or a group of friends or people with similar interests and itineraries who are eager to explore. You will have so much fun and experience the richness of historic cultures while we take you to famous sights. We organize everything behind the scenes so all you and your clients have to do is relax and enjoy your vacation."

No matter the group size, travelers can anticipate luxury and lots of fun. The OsaBus European bus tours are informative and include opportunities to experience marvelous scenery, food and seasonal events.

For more information and to book a bus tour in Portugal or Spain, visit https://osabus.com/bus-tour-portugal and https://osabus.com/bus-tour-spain.

