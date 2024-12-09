Osage Advisors Advises Falcon Electronics in its Sale to Brevan Electronics

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a leading Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Falcon Electronics ("Falcon") to Brevan Electronics ("Brevan").

Falcon Electronics is a leading distributor of high-reliability complex electronic components to the Aerospace & Defense industries. Founded in 1994, Falcon is based in Commack, NY with satellite offices in MA and AZ. Falcon is ISO 9001/AS9120 certified and maintains long-standing agreements with major customers in the A&D industries. The keys to Falcon's success have been to provide exemplary service — always focused on quality — delivery, and customer compliance.

Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide for the past 39 years. Brevan, based in Nashua, NH, has become one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors through its access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands.

Falcon's President, Brian Diaz expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "This acquisition represents a natural next step in our journey, allowing us to expand our capabilities and better serve our customers with an even broader array of products and solutions."

Keith Dee, Managing Partner at Osage Advisors, is also eager to see what's to come for this new partnership. "Both of these businesses share the same values and are equally as committed to providing quality and great service to their customers," he said. "The Osage team is excited that we were able to help Falcon find such well-matched colleagues. I can't wait to see what Brian, Skip [Wecker], and the entire Falcon team are able to do in this next stage of growth."

About Osage Advisors

About Osage Advisors: Osage Advisors is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions firm that works with family and closely-held businesses with revenue of $5 million or greater looking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding individual client needs and delivering results that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has a diverse client base and has successfully completed transactions in several industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

Certain Members of Osage Advisors are Registered Representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL. Osage and StillPoint are not affiliated.

Contact: Keith Dee | [email protected] | 860-767-3273 x1001

SOURCE Osage Advisors