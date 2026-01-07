Osage Advisors Advises TK&K Services, LLC on Its Sale to a Private Investment Group

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a leading Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, TK&K Services, LLC, to a private investment group. Osage Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to TK&K in connection with the transaction.

Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, TK&K Services, LLC is a specialized small business providing aviation fuels management services and environmental consulting and remediation services. The company supports mission-critical operations at government and defense-related installations across the United States and select international locations. TK&K offers a comprehensive suite of fuels management services supporting military aviation applications, including fuel storage and delivery oversight, fuel systems maintenance, aircraft refueling operations, and fuel accountability. Its environmental services focus on the investigation, remediation, and restoration of contaminated soil and groundwater sites.

TK&K has established itself as a trusted provider in its market through its deep operational expertise, safety-first culture, and highly experienced team, many of whom have extensive backgrounds in military fueling operations. The company's long-standing customer relationships and disciplined execution have positioned it as a leader in aviation fuels management and environmental services.

Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors, and his team worked closely with TK&K throughout the transaction process to identify a buyer aligned with the company's operational standards, culture, and long-term growth objectives.

"TK&K is a highly respected business operating in a complex and mission-critical sector," said Keith. "Their technical capabilities, experienced workforce, and reputation for reliability made this a compelling opportunity for the right buyer. We are confident that this transaction positions TK&K for continued growth while preserving the service quality its customers depend on."

The private investment group plans to support TK&K's management team and employees as the business continues to expand its service offerings and pursue new growth opportunities, while maintaining its commitment to operational excellence and safety.

Osage Advisors is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions firm that works with family and closely-held businesses with revenue of $5 million or greater looking to sell their companies.

