Osage Advisors Advises tvONE on its Sale to ACT Entertainment

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a leading Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, tvONE, by ACT Entertainment ("ACT").

tvONE is a video processing, signal distribution, and media playback solutions company with more than 30 years' experience in the industry. Based in Cincinnati, OH, the company has a proven track record of developing innovative solutions, manufacturing high-quality products, and delivering world-class customer service. tvONE supports a wide range of verticals, including corporate, government, education, healthcare, broadcast, house of worship, rentals & staging, and live events.

With its acquisition of tvONE, ACT, a known manufacturer and distributor of products to the entertainment industry, will for the first time enter the video equipment space. Prior to this transaction, ACT primarily operated in lighting fixtures & control, audio, fiber, power distribution & cables, connectivity, and metalwork.

"We are excited to hit the ground running with the ACT team," says Andy Fliss, president of tvONE. "Not only has ACT established an impressive reach in the live event space — which will provide a huge boost for our product lines — but the comprehensive solutions and system integrations that they provide will create immediate lift for our customers."

"Osage Advisors is proud to have connected tvONE with a strategic partner in ACT that is truly an ideal match," said Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors. "It was important to Andy and the tvONE leadership team that they find a partner who would provide not only a growth opportunity for the company, but for the team as well. With ACT, we have done just that, and I am excited to see what's to come."

About Osage Advisors: Osage Advisors is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions firm that works with family and closely-held businesses with revenue of $5 million or greater looking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding individual client needs and delivering results that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has a diverse client base and has successfully completed transactions in several industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

