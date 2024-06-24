Osaic Affiliate Welcomes Engler, Garrow & Roth, Ltd., and Hartmann•Bogan Financial Planning

Ohio-based Teams Overseeing $353 Million Join Osaic

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, today announced the additions of Engler, Garrow & Roth, Ltd., a financial planning and wealth management firm, and Hartmann•Bogan Financial Planning, a certified Women's Business Enterprise and financial planning firm. The Ohio-based firms join Osaic through MarketShare Financial, a network-leading large enterprise OSJ, and bring more than $353 million in total client assets to the platform.

Engler, Garrow & Roth, Ltd., is led by partners John Engler, Matthew Garrow, and Tim Roth and supported by financial planner Karla Stanton. Hartmann•Bogan Financial Planning is led by solo advisor, Donna Bogan. Both teams joined Osaic for its commitment to industry-leading wealth management and financial planning platforms, practice management development expertise, as well as succession and M&A programs.

"We welcome the Engler, Garrow & Roth, Ltd., and Hartmann•Bogan Financial Planning teams to Osaic and look forward to ensuring a successful transition of business for the advisors and their clients." said Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Osaic.

Osaic's focus on the development of their digital investment platforms and dedication to offering robust tools and resources to financial professionals continues to lead the industry. Their integrated wealth management platforms, practice management planning tools, and succession and acquisition teams provide a wide range of support at every stage of an advisor's practice.

"We are grateful to have found a partner in Osaic who can support both our current priorities and planned growth for the future, allowing us to better serve our clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to their unique needs," added John Engler. "With Osaic's demonstrated success in supporting acquisitions and succession plans, we look forward to ensuring continuity for clients who need it most."

"These talented teams are a strong complement to our growing network of financial professionals. We look forward to partnering with them and providing the necessary resources to further grow their practices," said Jermaine Clemons, Managing Executive & Vice President, MarketShare Financial.

