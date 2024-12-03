Osaic Announces Partnership with HarborOne Bank

$5.7 billion community bank partners with Osaic Institutions to increase its advisor headcount and assets under management across MA and RI

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management platforms, today announced the expansion of its institutional channel through a new partnership with HarborOne Bank ("HarborOne"), one of the largest community banks serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island overseeing $5.7 billion in assets across 30 branches. The addition of the HarborOne Investment Services Wealth Management Program in partnership with HarborOne Bank, will expand Osaic Institutions assets under management by $114 million.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at HarborOne to support their financial professionals and clients with the expertise and solutions they have been looking for," said Stephen Amarante, Osaic Institutions Leader. "We see great potential in HarborOne Investment Services and look forward to working together to help enhance their program through our recruiting and relationship management resources."

The partnership with Osaic comes as HarborOne embarks on a strategy to make financial services a key part of its product offering, seeking to increase its full-time advisors and assets under management. HarborOne will benefit from Osaic's extensive resources in recruiting, technology, relationship management and lead generation.

"This is an exciting time for HarborOne Investment Services as we work to expand our talent and client pipelines. We believe that our partnership with Osaic Institutions will support our efforts to be our client's most trusted partner and help more customers achieve their financial goals," said Edward Alfieri, SVP of Operations Transformation at HarborOne. "Osaic's valuable resources, tailored to the financial institution's space, will help us strengthen our ability to offer our clients more comprehensive and effective solutions."

About Osaic Institutions

Osaic Institutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is focused on the institution channel. Osaic Institutions' mission is to support the strategic role that bank and credit union investment programs can play in the lives of their clients and members. Cultivating a spirit of community and partnership, Osaic Institutions champions the enduring value of financial institutions, investment programs, and financial professionals. For more information, visit www.osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Osaic Institutions, Inc., Osaic FA, Inc., and Osaic FS, Inc. broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

Media Inquiries

Prosek Partners for Osaic

[email protected]

646-818-9038

SOURCE Osaic