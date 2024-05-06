Osaic Completes Acquisition of Lincoln Wealth

Lincoln's independent broker-dealer and registered independent advisory firms bring more than 1,400 financial advisors to Osaic's growing wealth management network

PHOENIX, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, today announced the close of the acquisition of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation ("LFA") and Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation ("LFS"), the wealth management firms that make up Lincoln Wealth from Lincoln National Corporation. As a result of the transaction, more than 1,400 advisors overseeing approximately $115 billion in assets will be onboarded to Osaic.

"The addition of the Lincoln Wealth team expands the Osaic national network of seasoned and specialized financial professionals. They are highly regarded as some of the most holistic planning-focused professionals in the wealth management industry. We are truly honored they chose to join Osaic," said Jamie Price, President and Chief Executive Officer of Osaic. "We extend a warm welcome and look forward to continuing to provide their team of advisors and associates with the support, expertise and resources they need to make a difference in their clients' lives."

The acquisition follows a decade-long strategic partnership between Osaic and Lincoln National Corporation. LFA and LFN will join Osaic as stand-alone entities until they fully convert into Osaic as part of the firm's consolidation in the coming months.

"Lincoln Wealth has a long history of helping advisors build thriving practices," added Greg Cornick, President, Advice and Wealth Management at Osaic. "We are thrilled to welcome the leadership team, employees and advisors into our network and deliver more of the tools they need to create a best-in-class client experience."

Eversheds Sutherland, LLP served as Osaic's legal counsel.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,600 financial professionals.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

