Osaic Expands Educational Offerings for Financial Professionals

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest wealth management platforms, today announced the launch of Wealth Advisor Academy, a transformative professional development initiative for financial professionals seeking to amplify business growth, enhance interpersonal skills, and increase confidence to better serve clients. The program combines technical knowledge with relationship management strategies, empowering participants to engage in deeper, more productive conversations with clients and prospects and provide more comprehensive wealth solutions, ultimately driving business growth.

Following a 6-month pilot period, Wealth Advisor Academy is Osaic's latest offering in advisor education, complementing the company's existing monthly practice management webinars and business coaching services. This initiative supports Osaic's goal of being the preferred destination for growth-oriented advisors.

"Through our Wealth Advisor Academy, we are focused on giving financial professionals the resources they need to build their business capabilities in a scalable and ever-improving way," said Jerry Schreck, Senior Vice President, Advisor Education and Training, at Osaic. "Through a series of trainings and modules, we are not only focused on enabling financial professionals to better understand the wealth planning process, from estate and retirement planning to risk management, but also empowering them to elevate the standards of financial advice and create a more impactful client experience."

The program is conducted in a cohort format, engaging groups of 20-25 financial professionals on a monthly basis. Participation is invitation-only based on the advisor’s propensity for growth. Occurring over a six month period across the U.S., the program comprises in-person workshops, virtual sessions and education modules, and engaging external partners, Osaic experts and industry peers to share their knowledge and best practices. Programming is built on three key pillars, positioning financial professionals to grow their business and strengthen client relationships through evolved operational approaches and elevated service delivery:

Enhancing Interpersonal Skills: Participants learn to conduct more meaningful conversations with clients, fostering stronger relationships and improving client satisfaction.



Technical Knowledge Enhancement: Utilizing a confidence-based assessment tool, financial professionals receive customized learning experiences that help them bolster their technical expertise in financial and wealth planning.



Business Efficiency Best Practices: The program provides actionable strategies for financial professionals to operate more efficiently, freeing up valuable time to focus on growth and client engagement.

"The Wealth Advisor Academy is unlike any advisor coaching and development program I have attended," said Marie Cammack, Division Manager at Independent Capital Management, who participated in the pilot program. "I have never experienced a program that provided results so quickly and that enhanced my business in meaningful ways, that was also simple, easy and enjoyable. The format also lends itself well to peer collaboration and idea sharing which allows everyone to improve and grow exponentially more than through individual learning and implementation."

"We are committed to equipping our financial professionals with the right tools, technology and resources to help them free up capacity, allowing them to better serve clients and grow their businesses," added Dimple Shah, Executive Vice President, Advisor Growth and Platform Solutions at Osaic. "Regardless of how they operate, we are dedicated to helping financial professionals reach their full potential."

As registration for Wealth Advisor Academy scales, Osaic intends to engage new cohorts on a bi-monthly basis.

