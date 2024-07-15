Osaic Launches Advanced Retirement Income Planning Platform

Enhanced solution is the only time-segmented income planning tool in the market with an advanced tax overlay

PHOENIX, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, in partnership with IncomeConductor®, today announced the availability of NextPhase Pro and NextPhase Plus, enhanced versions of its retirement income planning tool, NextPhase. The NextPhase platform calculates easy to read, personalized retirement income plans based on simple user input.

Approximately 600 advisors currently use NextPhase Original with their clients, with more than $4 billion in retirement assets planned though the platform each year. NextPhase Plus will offer advisors and their clients the automatic retirement income plan calculations provided by the original NextPhase platform, as well as advanced features including social security optimization and derisking alerts.

NextPhase Pro will offer the same features as NextPhase and NextPhase Plus, with added Roth conversion modeling, required minimum distribution ("RMD") projections and tax overlay, making it the first and only time-segmented income planning tool in the market with advanced tax overlay. NextPhase Pro will also uniquely provide personalized health care cost projections and calculate income-related monthly adjusted ("IRMAA") surcharges to Medicare premiums.

"The expanded NextPhase offering is reflective of Osaic's commitment to providing innovative wealth solutions to our network of financial professionals, allowing them to help clients better understand the longevity of their retirement income," said Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Osaic. "As inflation and high interest rates continue to impact the financial markets, the NextPhase product suite positions financial professionals to help their clients mitigate risk and offer predictability for those entering the retirement stage."

NextPhase Pro and NextPhase Plus will be available to all Osaic-affiliated financial professionals on a subscription basis. In addition to offering the software, Osaic's Retirement Income Consulting team supports NextPhase subscribers with building and analyzing client cases, uncovering planning opportunities and providing recommendations for implementation.

