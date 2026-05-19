LIVE FROM ELEVATE 2026: Envestnet Unveils AI-Driven Enhancements and Accelerates Financial Planning Integration for Advisors on its Wealth Management Platform

Live Demos from Q2 Technology Release Introduced on Envestnet Elevate Mainstage, Underway at the Phoenix Convention Center

BERWYN, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet is advancing the next phase of its industry-leading Adaptive WealthTech with new enhancements to its Wealth Management Platform, as part of its second technology release of 2026 (R2 2026). The enhancements are marked by AI-powered data automation, and deeper platform integration with MoneyGuide, to unify planning and streamline financial advisor workflows.

Chris Todd, CEO, Envestnet on the mainstage at Elevate 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Demonstrations of these enhancements, along with other R2 2026 innovations from Envestnet's second quarter technology release, are showcased on the mainstage today at Envestnet's annual Elevate 2026 conference, held at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

"We're relentless in advancing our technology and empowering advisors with the flexibility to build and grow their practices on their own terms. Through Envestnet's scale, precision, and seamless integration, we're helping advisors consistently 'meet every moment' for their clients – so they are positioned to provide timely, personalized, and insightful advice with the goal of driving business success in any market environment," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "This latest tech release for our Wealth Management Platform strengthens our AI and integration capabilities, empowering financial advisors and home offices to better serve clients and their businesses."

To learn more about all the enhancements in Envestnet's R2 2026 Release, launching at Elevate, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/product-release/our-q2-2026-adaptive-wealthtech-release.

Second Quarter Enhancements for Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform (WMP) include:

AI SPOTLIGHT – Import Account Data Directly into Proposals by Uploading PDF Statements: Harnessing the power of AI, advisors can use this new feature to eliminate the need for manual data entry or Excel templates. The platform automatically identifies accounts and holdings from the uploaded file, prompts for review as needed, and integrates data into the proposal workflow – saving time, and improving accuracy, especially for clients with accounts across multiple custodians.



Harnessing the power of AI, advisors can use this new feature to eliminate the need for manual data entry or Excel templates. The platform automatically identifies accounts and holdings from the uploaded file, prompts for review as needed, and integrates data into the proposal workflow – saving time, and improving accuracy, especially for clients with accounts across multiple custodians. AI Explainability and Insight Exploration: Envestnet's new AI explainability capabilities introduce an intelligent narrative layer across dashboards and widgets. This helps advisors quickly understand key performance drivers, risks, opportunities, and benchmark context without manually assembling reports or analysis. The experience is designed to transform how advisors engage with practice and client data – surfacing contextual intelligence, suggested insights, and actionable next steps directly within workflow.



Envestnet's new AI explainability capabilities introduce an intelligent narrative layer across dashboards and widgets. This helps advisors quickly understand key performance drivers, risks, opportunities, and benchmark context without manually assembling reports or analysis. The experience is designed to transform how advisors engage with practice and client data – surfacing contextual intelligence, suggested insights, and actionable next steps directly within workflow. Integrate MoneyGuide into Proposal Workflows and Client Records: A MoneyGuide integration now brings client financial plan data, such as risk, held-away accounts, goals and net worth, directly into proposal workflows, new ISP documents and client records. This integration enables smarter, more holistic planning and proposal decisions, and synchronized workflow management.



A MoneyGuide integration now brings client financial plan data, such as risk, held-away accounts, goals and net worth, directly into proposal workflows, new ISP documents and client records. This integration enables smarter, more holistic planning and proposal decisions, and synchronized workflow management. Automated System Harvesting for Taxable Accounts: Allows advisors to configure and maintain tax loss and gain harvesting rules and thresholds for taxable accounts, while the platform continuously monitors and generates a Harvest Service Request when thresholds are met.



Allows advisors to configure and maintain tax loss and gain harvesting rules and thresholds for taxable accounts, while the platform continuously monitors and generates a Harvest Service Request when thresholds are met. Enhanced Layout Sharing in Wealth Trading: Users can apply any pre-saved wealth trading layouts at any time, to view key data in their preferred format and selectively share layouts with colleagues to provide more consistent workflows across teams and firms, while preserving governance.



Users can apply any pre-saved wealth trading layouts at any time, to view key data in their preferred format and selectively share layouts with colleagues to provide more consistent workflows across teams and firms, while preserving governance. Create Custom New Investment Strategy Proposal (ISP) Pages with Firm Approval: This enhancement allows advisors to create and customize pages within the new ISP document, offering greater flexibility for client communications. Home offices can review and approve these custom pages to ensure compliance and firm standards, enabling a collaborative, tailored approach to investment strategy proposals.



This enhancement allows advisors to create and customize pages within the new ISP document, offering greater flexibility for client communications. Home offices can review and approve these custom pages to ensure compliance and firm standards, enabling a collaborative, tailored approach to investment strategy proposals. Review and Act on Alerts, Messages and Tasks Through Centralized Notifications: The platform now features centralized notifications, allowing users to access all alerts, messages, and assigned tasks from a single location at the top of the interface. This enhancement streamlines communication and task management, making it easier to stay organized and respond quickly to important updates.



The platform now features centralized notifications, allowing users to access all alerts, messages, and assigned tasks from a single location at the top of the interface. This enhancement streamlines communication and task management, making it easier to stay organized and respond quickly to important updates. Streamline Platform Navigation with New Quick Action Side Bar and Unified Menu: This new feature streamlines navigation by centralizing commonly used tools, workflows, integrations, and menu items in one consistent location. This enhancement provides faster, more intuitive access to essential features for advisors and sponsors, making it easier to launch workflows, switch pages, and access external integrations.



This new feature streamlines navigation by centralizing commonly used tools, workflows, integrations, and menu items in one consistent location. This enhancement provides faster, more intuitive access to essential features for advisors and sponsors, making it easier to launch workflows, switch pages, and access external integrations. Enhance Dashboard Creation and Management Experience: This enhancement allows advisors to build and organize dashboards in a single, streamlined location, replacing the previous multi-site process. New features include configurable dashboard tools, improved navigation options, and universal widgets for deeper analytics and more efficient monitoring.

"Envestnet is following through on what it committed to the market, particularly in response to questions about its plans for MoneyGuide. By putting planning directly in advisors' hands across its major platforms, the firm is making that strategy tangible," said John Phoenix, Partner and Co-Founder of Wealth Advisor Growth Network. "Just as importantly, this move reflects a broader understanding that planning and investment management are inseparable. A more integrated experience positions advisors to deliver stronger advice and better client outcomes."

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

To schedule a demo of any R2 Tech Release update, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet