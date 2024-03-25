Osara Health Wins Prestigious Impact 100 Award, Securing Its Spot as One of America's Most Influential Healthcare Innovators for 2024

Osara Health secures its spot as an Impact 100 company, one of America's most impactful companies for 2024. Post this

As the only clinically validated return-to-work solution for people with cancer, Osara Health has experienced significant success in the Asia Pacific market. In June 2023, the company expanded its operations into the United States, bringing its innovative programs to a broader audience, with additional evidence showcasing enhanced health outcomes.

The team at Osara Health is driven by the belief that the cancer patient experience can and should be significantly improved. Through their development of supportive programs, they have demonstrated clinically validated evidence of their impact on those affected by cancer.

The Impact 100 recognition comes from Hyer , which assessed over 5,000 companies to identify the top 100 organizations defined as "those that create meaning through their work." Osara Health joins familiar faces that are still fighting their cause such as Headspace , TerraCycle , and Open AI .

Tim Atkins, co-founder and COO of Osara Health, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "Being recognized as one of America's most impactful organizations is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Our mission has always been to enhance the cancer care experience, and this recognition fuels our drive to continue making a significant difference in the lives of those we serve and validates our expansion efforts into the United States market."

About Osara Health:

Osara Health is at the forefront of improving cancer care by empowering patients with digital tools, personal coaching, and educational resources. The company's educational and behavioral change programs enable people living with cancer to take control of their care. Delivered in conjunction with a smartphone application, Osara Health's award-winning programs aim to reduce side effects and improve outcomes, all developed in synergy with patients and caregivers.

Osara Health is a founding member of CancerX , and recently featured in their solutions overview catalog.

