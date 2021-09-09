'Oscars' of Tech Industry Seek "Innovator of the Decade"

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges from tech-industry awards program The Cloud Awards, currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, are looking for an "innovator of the decade" in this year's honors.

The once-in-a-decade award commemorates ten years of the Cloud Awards identifying the most innovative use of Cloud technologies.

The Cloud Awards logo

James Williams, Cloud Awards Head of Operations, said: "After a successful and highly-subscribed year for our sister program the SaaS Awards, we also have lots of new categories to enter for the Cloud Awards, which closes in October.

"These range from 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' to 'Best Cloud-Native Project or Solution.' The jewel in the crown for any organization is our 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade' award – however, we can only judge the applications which land on our desk!"

Lead judge Richard Geary said: "Cloud technologies have continued to evolve over the past decade, so we're eager to identify the organization which has most adapted and moved with the times, continuing to innovate and provide value to its customers."

The Cloud Awards team was also joined last year by volunteer judge Neha Pattan, a senior staff software engineer at Google and SaaS veteran managing a team of over 40 software engineers. Neha is looking to identify "cutting-edge innovations."

Prospective participants are encouraged to submit their applications to the Cloud Awards program ahead of the deadline: October 22, 2021.

For more information, please visit the cloud computing awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

Cloud Awards Categories:

Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)

(Enterprise) Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)

(SMB) Best Software as a Service - outside USA

Best Cloud Infrastructure

Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Best Cloud Data Management Solution

"Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution

Best Hybrid Cloud Solution

Cloud CRM Solution of the Year

Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution

Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution

Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment

Best Open Source Cloud Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing

B2B Customer Strategy

Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)

Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)

Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP

Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution

Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution

Most Promising Start-Up

Cloud Innovator of the Year

Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution

Cloud Development Innovation of the Year

Cloud Project of the Year

Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing

Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud

Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Disruptor of the Year

Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution

Best Place to Work in the Cloud

Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution

Cloud Awards' Cloud Innovator of the Decade (2011-2021)

Contact:

James Williams

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cloud Awards

Related Links

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

