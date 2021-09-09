'Oscars' of Tech Industry Seek "Innovator of the Decade"
Sep 09, 2021, 08:33 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges from tech-industry awards program The Cloud Awards, currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, are looking for an "innovator of the decade" in this year's honors.
The once-in-a-decade award commemorates ten years of the Cloud Awards identifying the most innovative use of Cloud technologies.
James Williams, Cloud Awards Head of Operations, said: "After a successful and highly-subscribed year for our sister program the SaaS Awards, we also have lots of new categories to enter for the Cloud Awards, which closes in October.
"These range from 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' to 'Best Cloud-Native Project or Solution.' The jewel in the crown for any organization is our 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade' award – however, we can only judge the applications which land on our desk!"
Lead judge Richard Geary said: "Cloud technologies have continued to evolve over the past decade, so we're eager to identify the organization which has most adapted and moved with the times, continuing to innovate and provide value to its customers."
The Cloud Awards team was also joined last year by volunteer judge Neha Pattan, a senior staff software engineer at Google and SaaS veteran managing a team of over 40 software engineers. Neha is looking to identify "cutting-edge innovations."
Prospective participants are encouraged to submit their applications to the Cloud Awards program ahead of the deadline: October 22, 2021.
For more information, please visit the cloud computing awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/
Cloud Awards Categories:
- Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)
- Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)
- Best Software as a Service - outside USA
- Best Cloud Infrastructure
- Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware
- Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
- Best Cloud Data Management Solution
- "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution
- Best Hybrid Cloud Solution
- Cloud CRM Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution
- Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution
- Best Cloud Automation Solution
- Cloud Management Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution
- Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment
- Best Open Source Cloud Solution
- Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing
- B2B Customer Strategy
- Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)
- Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)
- Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP
- Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution
- Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution
- Most Promising Start-Up
- Cloud Innovator of the Year
- Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution
- Cloud Development Innovation of the Year
- Cloud Project of the Year
- Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing
- Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud
- Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Cloud Disruptor of the Year
- Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution
- Best Place to Work in the Cloud
- Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution
- Cloud Awards' Cloud Innovator of the Decade (2011-2021)
Contact:
James Williams
(212) 574-8117
[email protected]
SOURCE The Cloud Awards
