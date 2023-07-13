Revelation Pharma Completes Two Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital announced today the seventeenth and eighteenth additions to the Revelation Pharma ("Revelation" or the "Company") platform, adding significant scale and capabilities to the business. Revelation acquired Eagle Pharmacy, located in Hoover, Alabama, and Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, located in Beachwood, Ohio. Eagle is a 503B outsourcing compounding pharmacy that serves healthcare facilities, medical offices, patients, and prescribers in over 29 U.S. states & territories, and its capabilities will allow Revelation to ensure availability of medication for office use and provide diversification and additional growth levers for the rest of the Revelation platform. Lee Silsby is a 503A compounding pharmacy that serves patients and prescribers in over 45 U.S. states & territories.

Since its founding in January 2021, Revelation has rapidly scaled both organically and inorganically into one of the largest privately-held compounding pharmacies in the United States. The Company has acquired 18 pharmacies to-date, its organic growth is far outpacing industry growth, and is broadly diversified across every aspect of its business model. Revelation serves tens of thousands of prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients throughout the U.S. every year. The Company's geographic footprint includes 14+ locations with licenses and revenue produced in all 50 states. Revelation offers compounded pharmaceutical solutions across a wide variety of therapeutic classes, including allergy, anti-infective, hormone, urology, veterinary, anti-inflammatory, nutrition, men's health, women's health, ophthalmology, and more. Revelation's medication delivery form expertise includes tablet, injection, topical, pellet, and oral.

"Organically, Revelation is expanding significantly above market growth rates through our management team's adept execution of new pharmacist recruitment initiatives, the development and utilization of new product and service lines, and the expansion de novo locations to maximize capacity availability," said Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital. "The Revelation team, with the support of Osceola Capital, has refined a successful and scalable acquisition playbook to source, execute and integrate targets, and we look forward to further executing on a robust acquisition pipeline."

Osceola Capital is a Tampa, Florida-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with initial EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. The Revelation Team at Osceola includes Ben Moe, Patrick Watkins, Kurt Schwab, and Sean Paulus. To learn more, visit www.osceola.com.

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality and personalized pharmaceutical products and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. The Company distributes pharmaceutical products to human (patients and physician offices) and veterinary (individual pet owners and veterinary clinics) markets nationwide.

