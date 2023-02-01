Osceola Capital Announces the Formation of Flotilla Partners, Completes Three Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital, a Tampa-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Flotilla Partners to create the leading provider of water treatment and testing services for residential and commercial customers in Florida and the Southeast. The Company specializes in the maintenance, repair, testing and installation of water filtration, water softening, well water pumps and filtration, and water heating systems. Flotilla was launched in partnership with Walter Conner, operating partner and Flotilla CEO. Mr. Conner has exceptional experience as an entrepreneur, operator and CEO of acquisitive facility services businesses, most recently as CEO of Handy Can Sanitation Services prior to its sale to a private equity-backed acquiror.

Today, Flotilla Partners announces the completion of its first three strategic partnerships – Aquaflow, Filter Pure Systems and Land O' Lakes Water Treatment. These businesses provide water treatment services and equipment to residential and commercial customers across Central and Western Florida.

Walter Conner, CEO of Flotilla Partners, said, "Our partnerships with Aquaflow, Filter Pure and Land O' Lakes are an exciting first step towards building the Flotilla platform. We look forward to forming many more strategic partnerships with great entrepreneurs and helping them achieve their goals. Osceola Capital is the ideal partner for Flotilla, given their founder-friendly approach, deep experience scaling businesses through acquisition, and highly successful track record improving organic growth and operations. Our partnership with Osceola Capital will enable us to invest even further in our team, while delivering better water treatment solutions to even more customers."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "We look forward to working together with Walter to build a leading water treatment services company. Flotilla will fill a critical gap in the home water treatment solutions industry – a scaled, super-regional platform specifically focused on the water treatment market with professionalized technology, processes and corporate infrastructure. We are actively looking for acquisitions and partnerships in the sector to provide a better and broader suite of solutions and growth opportunities to customers, suppliers and employees."

About Flotilla Partners

Flotilla Partners providers water treatment services to residential and commercial customers across Florida and the Southeast. The Company specializes in the maintenance, repair, testing and installation of water filtration, water softening, well water pump and filtration, and water heating systems. Please visit www.flotillapartners.com for additional information.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

