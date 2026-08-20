Osceola Capital-backed Valor Exterior Partners Announces Acquisition of Wisconsin-based Dick's Roof Repair

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Exterior Partners, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Dick's Roof Repair (DRR), expanding Valor's presence into Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Established in 1957 by Dick Milkie and currently led by his son Jeff Milkie, DRR provides roofing, siding and other exterior home services to residential homeowners in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This partnership marks Valor's 10th acquisition since the platform's launch in September 2024.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO, Valor, said, "We are excited to welcome the Dick's Roof Repair team to the Valor family and further expand the platform's footprint in the Great Lakes region. Over the past several decades, DRR has earned a strong reputation in the region as a trusted provider of exterior services to homeowners, making it a natural fit to join Valor. We look forward to supporting DRR's continued growth and will continue to execute on our inorganic growth strategy, seeking out partnerships that expand both Valor's geographic coverage and service offering across the region."

Jeff Milkie, President, Dick's Roof Repair, said, "The Valor team's dedication to quality and excellence combined with a strong track record of legacy preservation makes them a great fit to help Dick's Roof Repair continue into its next phase of growth. With Valor's resources, DRR is well-positioned to both better serve our customers and offer greater opportunities to our employees."

About Valor Exterior Partners

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Valor Exterior Partners is a provider of exterior home services to residential homeowners. The Company specializes in the installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking. For more information, please visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com.

About Dick's Roof Repair

Established in 1957, Dick's Roof Repair is a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. For more information, please visit www.dicksroofing.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

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SOURCE Osceola Capital