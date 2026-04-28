Osceola-backed Valor Exterior Partners Announces Acquisition of Massachusetts-based Associate Roofing

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Exterior Partners, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Associate Roofing, expanding Valor's presence into southern Massachusetts and Martha's Vineyard. Established in 1975 by Michael Lynch, a third-generation roofer with family roots in the industry dating to 1932, and headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Associate provides roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to homeowners across southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the surrounding coastal islands. This partnership marks Valor's ninth acquisition since the platform's launch in September 2024.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO, Valor, said, "We are excited to welcome the Associate Roofing team to the Valor family. Over the past several decades, Associate has earned a strong reputation in the region as a trusted provider of exterior services to high-end homeowners, making it a natural fit to join Valor. We look forward to supporting Associate's continued growth and are excited to expand our presence into southern Massachusetts, Martha's Vineyard, and the surrounding coastal islands."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner, Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisition of Associate further strengthens Valor's physical presence, cash flow generation and operational capabilities across the region in which it operates. It also provides the platform with significant cross-selling opportunities, particularly as it relates to cedar roof and siding preservation services through Valor's existing Cedar Life division. Beyond Associate, Valor remains well positioned to continue its inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions that both expand its geographic footprint and service offering."

About Valor Exterior Partners

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Valor Exterior Partners is a provider of exterior home services to residential homeowners. The Company specializes in installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking. For more information, visit www.valorexteriorpartners.com.

About Associate Roofing

Established in 1932, Associate Roofing is a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers in southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the surrounding coastal islands. For more information, visit www.associateroofing.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com for more. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

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SOURCE Osceola Capital