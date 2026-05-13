Osceola Capital-backed Fortify Restoration Acquires Beaches Construction, Expanding Presence across Florida's Panhandle

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify Restoration, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, today announced the acquisition of Beaches Construction, a provider of structural restoration services headquartered in Panama City Beach, Florida. The acquisition expands Fortify's presence into the Florida Panhandle while also extending the company's reach into the Jacksonville and Tampa markets. The partnership marks Fortify's third acquisition since the platform's launch in June 2025.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Panama City Beach, Beaches Construction specializes in structural restoration services, including concrete restoration, painting, waterproofing, and exterior renovations for high-rise condominiums, hotels, and commercial buildings across the Florida Panhandle. Under the leadership of Philip Bonabi, the company has established a strong reputation across several attractive and growing Florida markets.

The acquisition builds on Fortify's earlier partnership with Beach Contracting, which firmly established the company's presence across South Florida. Fortify is now expanding into additional markets throughout the state, with Beaches Construction representing the first strategic partnership in the company's next phase of growth.

"We're incredibly excited about what this partnership means for our employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Mike Rosen, CEO, Fortify Restoration. "Beaches Construction has built a strong culture and reputation for delivering high-quality service, and we're proud to welcome their team to Fortify. Together, we believe we can deliver even greater capabilities and responsiveness to customers across Florida."

"Fortify's acquisition of Beaches Construction represents another important step in building a leading structural restoration services business across Florida and the broader Southeast," said Ben Moe, Managing Partner, Osceola Capital. "Beaches has developed an exceptional reputation in several highly attractive markets, and this partnership meaningfully expands Fortify's geographic reach and capabilities in those regions. We remain excited about the opportunity to continue growing the platform through strategic partnerships with high-quality operators across the region."

About Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration is a trusted provider of structural restoration services throughout Florida and the broader Southeast. The company's services include concrete restoration, building re-certification support, waterproofing, and painting, and window, railing, and roof replacement, primarily for high-rise condominiums and commercial properties. For more information, please visit https://fortifyrestoration.com/.

About Beaches Construction

Beaches Construction is a Florida-based restoration and specialty contracting firm headquartered in Panama City Beach, with deep expertise in structural repair, concrete restoration, waterproofing, painting, and exterior building rehabilitation. The company serves commercial and multifamily customers across the Florida Panhandle, Jacksonville, and Tampa markets. For more information, please visit https://beachesconstruction.com/.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.osceola.com. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

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SOURCE Osceola Capital