Osceola Capital Management Completes Acquisition of 360 Quote

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital Management, LLC ("Osceola"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on services businesses, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of 360 Quote, LLC ("360 Quote"). 360 Quote operates lead generation websites in the insurance segment, with a focus on auto insurance websites including CarInsuranceComparison.com and AutoInsurance.org.

Osceola believes that due to market fragmentation and other factors there are significant favorable consolidation opportunities. The firm also announced that 360 Quote has made four add-on acquisitions to further strengthen its presence in the auto insurance category, adding lead generation websites AutoInsuranceEZ.com, CarInsurance.org, Insurantly.com and CompareAutoInsurance.com. The lead generation web sites will be consolidated under the 360 Quote brand.

"We are excited about the opportunities for organic and M&A growth with 360 Quote," said Ben Moe, Managing Partner of Osceola. "We believe the digital marketing channel within the insurance space has strong growth potential and that 360 Quote's business model and core team are highly scalable. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Joel Ohman, a respected operator with deep SEO expertise and credibility in the insurance and financial services spaces. This deal aligns well with our buy and build philosophy of partnering with great operators to execute rollups in historically fragmented industries."

Joel Ohman, founder and CEO of 360 Quote added, "The partnering of 360 Quote's high intent, consumer-centric, organic traffic platform with Osceola's deep institutional M&A knowledge, operational excellence, and great cultural fit will rapidly accelerate our growth and allow us to do something greater together than we could do apart. I am excited about the opportunities that this partnership with Osceola will bring to 360 Quote, our partners, and the millions of consumers who are looking to save money on their insurance by comparing insurance quotes online."

Osceola was drawn to the lead generation sector due to its high fragmentation, strong macro factors in the insurance and digital marketing segments, the high degree of scalability and profit margin for organic lead generation businesses, and 360 Quote's strong operational team.

About 360 Quote LLC

360 Quote is a digital media company with a 10+ year track record of high performance in the competitive online insurance lead generation market. The company's core competency is SEO/content marketing, and they hold a portfolio of premium high organic traffic properties that generate millions of high-intent consumer search queries, primarily in the insurance and financial services verticals. 360 Quote values editorial independence and serves consumers by helping insurance shoppers save money and get answers to their financial questions at the moment they most need it when searching online. Some of their flagship brands include AutoInsurance.org and CarInsuranceComparison.com among many others.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm with over $100 million of capital under management, focused on making control investments in the lower middle-market. Osceola invests across a range of services industries, including business, tech-enabled, industrial and healthcare services. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. 360 Quote is Osceola's third platform acquisition in its current fund.

Please contact Ben Moe or Erik Sewell at Osceola Capital for additional information, or visit www.osceola.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Osceola Capital Management, LLC

Related Links

http://www.osceola.com

