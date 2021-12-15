OSF HealthCare to offer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois coverage to employees

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSF HealthCare will be offering its nearly 24,000 Mission Partners (employees) coverage from Illinois' largest homegrown health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) starting in January. This new agreement builds on the dedication of both BCBSIL and OSF HealthCare to help people live their healthiest lives while working to improve health care quality and lower costs.

"It is our mission at OSF HealthCare to serve with the greatest care and love and it is important to us to partner with like-minded organizations who focus on the communities they serve as we do," said Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare. "We always want to offer the best care possible to our patients, but it is equally important for us to provide quality health care benefit options to our Mission Partners who help us deliver that care. This partnership with BCBSIL will help us do that."

"We are committed to working on behalf of our employer group customers and members to provide increased access to quality, affordable healthcare." said Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "We are pleased that OSF HealthCare has recognized the value of offering our products to their employees. With our shared goal of meeting the diverse health care needs of people across Illinois, we hope to mutually expand our impact on improved health outcomes for their employees and families as well as the broader communities we serve."

BCBSIL has long aligned with community-based organizations working to improve health and wellness in Illinois. Both OSF HealthCare, a 15-hospital system based in Peoria, and BCBSIL will be building on their shared commitment to improve critical social determinants of health (SDoH) like access to care, education, food, housing, and safe environments.

OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield for doing work to improve quality and safety, earning several honors including Blue Distinction® Total Care, which identifies providers in value-based care programs that are working hard to improve health outcomes and lower cost through better care coordination.



About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – ten acute care, five critical access – with 2,089 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at https://www.osfhealthcare.org .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois