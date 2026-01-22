OSG Announces Appointment of Doug O'Reilly as Chief Information Officer and Mark Marin as Chief Revenue Officer

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Output Services Group (OSG), a leading provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Doug O'Reilly as Chief Information Officer and Mark Marin as Chief Revenue Officer. Both executives are based in OSG's Carol Stream, Illinois headquarters.

Doug joined OSG on January 14, 2026, and brings extensive experience leading enterprise technology organizations and modernizing complex platforms across large, regulated environments. Throughout his career, Doug has led large scale application development, cloud transformation, enterprise modernization initiatives, and enterprise AI adoption that improves decision-making, automation, and customer experience, with a strong focus on reliability, security, and scalability. As Chief Information Officer, Doug will oversee OSG's technology strategy, platform evolution, security posture, and operational scalability to support continued innovation and client growth.

Mark joined OSG on January 19, 2026, bringing more than three decades of experience driving revenue growth, enterprise sales execution, and go-to-market strategy. Most recently, Mark held senior leadership roles at Quad (NYSE: QUAD), where he led enterprise and strategic client solutions supporting nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. His background spans enterprise sales leadership, revenue operations, sales enablement, complex client engagement, and extensive acquisition integration across marketing, print, digital, and distribution services. At OSG, Mark will lead revenue strategy, sales execution, and client growth initiatives.

"These appointments represent an important step forward for OSG," said Dean Cherry, President and CEO of OSG. "Doug and Mark bring the leadership, experience, and execution focus needed to help us scale our platform, accelerate growth, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients. I am excited about what this team will accomplish together in 2026 and beyond."

The appointments reinforce OSG's continued investment in leadership, technology, and growth as the company advances its mission of creating engaging relationships one communication at a time.

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables over 4,400 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

For more information, please visit https://www.osgconnect.com

Media Contact: Sarah Guckes, [email protected]

