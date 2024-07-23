OSG Appoints Gary Gregg as Chief Product Officer to Lead Multi-Channel Customer Communications Product Transformation

CAROL STREAM, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG, a leader in Customer Communications, is excited to announce the appointment of industry veteran Gary Gregg as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With over 26 years in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market, Gregg will be instrumental in driving OSG's multi-channel communications product strategy and spearheading innovation across the company's solution offerings, guiding OSG's evolution into a leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

Gregg brings a wealth of expertise in product development, digital transformation, and customer-centric strategies. Known for his visionary leadership and deep understanding of the CCM landscape, he has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions that meet customer objectives, enhance customer engagement, and streamline communication processes across both print and digital channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to our executive team," said Dean Cherry, CEO of OSG. "His extensive industry experience and proven track record in the CCM market make him the perfect fit to lead our print and digital product initiatives. We are confident that under Gary's leadership, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In his new role as Chief Product Officer, Gregg will oversee the development and execution of OSG's product strategy, focusing on integrating advanced print & digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to drive product innovation, create native digital communication experiences, and evolve OSG from a Customer Communications Management solution provider into a leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

"I am honored to join OSG at such a pivotal time," said Gregg. "I am passionate about leveraging multi-channel technologies to transform customer communications and deliver personalized, relevant experiences across customer journeys. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at OSG to drive our product vision and create impactful solutions for our customers."

OSG is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry by embracing digital transformation and continuously improving our product offerings. The addition of Gregg as Chief Product Officer underscores OSG's dedication to innovation and its mission to provide unparalleled customer communication solutions.

About OSG

OSG delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables over 5,000 customers to create engaging relationships one communication at a time across customer journeys.

