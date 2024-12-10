OSG Recognized as a Leader on Aspire Leaderboard for CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG, a global provider of leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, is proud to announce its placement as a Leader on the prestigious Aspire Leaderboard for CCM-Customer Experience Management (CXM) Communications Outsourcing. This marks OSG's first appearance on the Aspire Leaderboard, an industry benchmark that evaluates CCM-CXM service providers across key areas of expertise, positioning OSG as a notable innovator and future-focused provider within the CCM landscape.

In addition, OSG is placed as a Leader on the Communications Experience Platform (CXP) Leaderboard. OSG's inclusion as a Leader reflects its strategic emphasis on transforming customer communications through innovative, efficient, and impactful solutions. Key to this recognition is the OSG JourneyConnect™ suite of solutions and services, which provides clients with a robust, multichannel solution that supports end-to-end customer engagement and improves both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. OSG JourneyConnect, which includes Predefined Journeys, out-of-the box communication journeys, has distinguished OSG as a forward-thinking provider, particularly suited to address the evolving communication needs of businesses in regulated industries.

"Appearing on two Aspire Leaderboards for the first time as a Leader speaks volumes to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the CCM space," said Gary Gregg, Chief Product Officer at OSG. "OSG JourneyConnect exemplifies our vision to empower organizations to connect with their customers in meaningful ways, no matter the communication channel. We are honored to be recognized by Aspire, and we look forward to advancing our mission to deliver outstanding customer experiences across industries."

The Aspire Leaderboard, produced by leading industry analyst firm Aspire CCS, provides an objective analysis of service providers, recognizing those who drive value and transformation within customer communications. This evaluation underscores OSG's impact on the market and highlights OSG JourneyConnect as a noteworthy solution, capable of transforming how organizations manage and deliver communications.

Kaspar Roos, CEO & founder of Aspire CCS and industry analyst, stated, "OSG has made an impressive entrance onto the Aspire Leaderboard as a Leader. Their JourneyConnect offering shows clear potential for the future of CCM and is an example of how the industry is evolving to CXM to meet dynamic customer expectations. We anticipate that OSG will continue to be a significant player to watch in the coming years as they build upon their commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative communication solutions."

The recognition from Aspire underscores OSG's role in shaping the future of CCM, empowering companies to improve customer interactions while streamlining communications workflows. The Aspire Leaderboard has been a trusted tool for companies seeking best-in-class communication providers, and OSG's inclusion affirms its position as a top choice for organizations focused on driving meaningful engagement with their customers across communication journeys.

About OSG

OSG delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables over 5,000 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

About Aspire CCS

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Enterprises, CCM/CXM Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com .

SOURCE OSG