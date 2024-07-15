O'Shaughnessy Ventures Announces New Advisory Council Member

Benjamin Reinhardt Has Been Named to O'Shaughnessy Ventures' Advisory Council

GREENWICH, Conn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has named Benjamin Reinhardt to its Advisory Council.

Reinhardt will bring his expertise in emerging technologies to the OSV team, advising on the latest research and developments in engineering, new materials, and the manufacturing sector broadly.

O'Shaughnessy Ventures New Advisory Council Member Benjamin Reinhardt

"I'm excited to welcome Ben to the Advisory Council," said OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy. "The team and I are greatly impressed with what Ben is building at Speculative Technologies, and his perspective on our technological future will be an incredibly valuable addition."

Reinhardt commented, "O'Shaughnessy Ventures is building a unique new institution working on a slew of ambitious things. I'm excited to help!"

About Reinhardt

Reinhardt is the founder of Speculative Technologies, a new kind of research organization working to unlock new manufacturing technologies and materials. He was awarded a $10,000 O'Shaughnessy Grant to continue building Speculative Technologies in 2023.

In the past, Reinhardt has worked at NASA, Bay Area startups, and VC firms, founded a startup building robotics for eldercare, and helped entrepreneurs start companies in Singapore.

He has a Ph.D. in space robotics from Cornell University and is one of the few people with a B.Sc. in history, which he received from California Institute of Technology.

More information about Reinhardt is available via his website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures