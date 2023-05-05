O'Shaughnessy Ventures Announces Two Senior Hires

Michael Graham Richard Has Been Hired as Head of Infinite Media, O'Shaughnessy Ventures' Media Vertical

Nicholas Tawil Has Been Hired as Chief of Staff to Founder and CEO Jim O'Shaughnessy

GREENWICH, Conn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has hired Michael Graham Richard (known online as "Liberty") as the head of its media vertical, Infinite Media. Graham Richard's role at OSV will be to build a win-win engine of discovery, curation, and creation.

OSV has also announced that Nicholas Tawil has been appointed Chief of Staff to its founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy. As Chief of Staff, Tawil will work directly with O'Shaughnessy and his team across all verticals to continue building on the OSV vision.

"After an extensive search, I'm delighted to welcome Michael and Nicholas to OSV," said O'Shaughnessy, "I have been a subscriber to Michael's newsletter for years and consider him one of the best curators on the planet. Nicholas' achievements across both his military and financial career are hugely impressive. They are both fantastic additions to our growing team."

Graham Richard commented, "I joined the OSV mothership because the organization's North Star is very aligned with mine. I want to optimize my life to do interesting and impactful things with people I admire and respect while also having the freedom to try to become the best version of myself. This seemed like a great way to do that!"

Tawil said, "O'Shaughnessy Ventures offers a unique perspective on supporting innovation at the cross-section of science, art, technology, and entrepreneurship. I'm incredibly excited to join Jim and the team and to help continue building out the reality of this vision."

About Graham Richard

Graham Richard, better known online as "Liberty," never quite figured out what he wanted to do growing up. Ultimately, he realized that the search itself was the thing and curiosity the best fuel. He believes that most people's favorite thing is out there, and they haven't found it yet.

A generalist in a world dominated by specialists, what brings him the most satisfaction is the self-reinforcing cycle of exploration and creation. His playground keeps expanding and covers business, technology, science, history, and the arts.

Graham Richard obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) degree before deciding that he did not want to practice law. He then joined an online media startup where he played many roles over a decade, including editor-in-chief. He became a full-time investor for several years before starting a newsletter and podcast where he provides Exploration-as-a-Service.

More information about Graham Richard can be found on his Substack Liberty's Highlights .

About Tawil

Tawil strongly believes in serving others and working on dedicated, mission-oriented teams.

After the Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Tawil attended the U.S. Naval Academy. As a naval officer, he deployed around the world in support of the Global War on Terrorism and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After military service, Tawil's interest in the innovation economy and investing led him to leadership roles in finance across investment banking and venture capital. In these roles, he helped deploy capital across the venture capital ecosystem, including emerging fund managers and company founders.

More information about Tawil can be found on his LinkedIn .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines O'Shaughnessy's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

