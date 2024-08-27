O'Shaughnessy Ventures Appoints Mykhailo Marynenko as Chief Technical Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has named Mykhailo Marynenko its chief technical officer.

Marynenko will strategically oversee the development of OSV's technical capabilities, spearheading several projects including in-house AI research and developing scalable web and data solutions.

Mykhailo Marynenko, Chief Technical Officer at O'Shaughnessy Ventures and former Engineer in Residence/O'Shaughnessy Fellow

In October 2023, Marynenko was named OSV's engineer in residence and tasked with leading various artificial intelligence projects. His new role will enable him to scale this work by managing a team of engineers while continuing to provide hands-on technical input.

"Mykhailo has already made numerous valuable strategic and technical contributions to OSV," said OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy. "As CTO, he will be empowered to take a leading role in developing technological capabilities that will be deployed across our verticals."

Marynenko commented, "This position is a profound honor and an exceptional opportunity to channel my passion for exploring and building at the frontier of technology and the arts. I approach this significant challenge with great enthusiasm."

About Marynenko

Marynenko is a software and hardware engineer from Ukraine.

His interest in engineering began at his father's phone repair shop in Ukraine. His experience there led him to tinker with every technology, chipset and circuit board he could lay his hands on. He has since applied this same mindset to complex projects, including advanced, scalable facial recognition systems, autonomous driving systems, and innovative technologies for higher education. Marynenko is also a keen researcher of security issues and is passionate about building modern, collaborative, performant and scalable applications.

In 2023, Marynenko was awarded a $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship grant to fund various projects that combine technology, art, and human interaction.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

