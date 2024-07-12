O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Architect-turned-Editor Aiming to Elevate the Standards of Essay Writing

Michael Dean Will Use His Grant to Develop Essay Architecture, a Textbook and AI-Powered Editing Tool for Writers

GREENWICH, Conn., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Michael Dean, an editor and writer based in New York.

Dean will continue to develop Essay Architecture: a 27-point framework, based on hundreds of classic essays that Dean is deconstructing, which will serve as the foundation for a textbook and an AI-powered editing tool. Dean will finish writing the Essay Architecture textbook before switching focus to the AI-powered editing tool, which will instantly generate an in-depth report based on any draft the user uploads—identifying both strengths and weaknesses, as well as providing stylistic and structural feedback.

An architect by training, Dean has spent the past four years obsessively reading, writing, and editing essays. Now, with Essay Architecture, Dean is combining his passions in order to uncover the secret architecture of great essays. He regularly publishes his own writing on his Substack.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Despite the influx of new and exciting technologies, writing—one of our oldest technologies—has remained as central to our civilization as ever, and while AI alone will never fulfill our need for great writing, it has the potential to be an incredibly valuable tool for the writers of the future. We were immensely impressed with Michael's interdisciplinary expertise, and look forward to supporting him usher in a new era of essay writing."

"The OSV Fellowship will give me the momentum and support to create something that could elevate the quality of writing across the Internet," said Dean. "I'm excited to be immersed in a network of thinkers and technologists that fuse analytical and creative thinking."

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. More information about last year's Fellows is available on OSV's website.

In 2024, OSV will award ten $100,000 Fellowships. Applicants for the Fellowships will also be considered for its sister program, the O'Shaughnessy Grants. Under this program, OSV will make twenty additional $10,000 grants to promising creators, who will also be provided with access to OSV's network.

Applications for the 2024 Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2025. Creators interested in learning more can visit OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc.

