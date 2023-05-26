O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Documentary Filmmaker

Kiubon Kokko Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Create a Feature Documentary About His Father's Seven-Hour Swim from China to Hong Kong in 1973 in Search of a Better Future

GREENWICH, Conn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Kiubon Kokko.

Kokko will use the $100,000 fellowship grant to create "Holding on to Water," a feature documentary about his father's seven-hour swim from communist China to Hong Kong in 1973 and its lasting effects on his family.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented as follows:

"As soon as we watched the trailer for Kiubon's film, we could tell that he was a talented filmmaker with a powerful and important story to tell. We can't wait to see the finished product."

Kokko said, "I'm thankful to Jim for empowering creatives to slam their foot on the gas with projects that matter. It seems like this crew will be a breeding ground for innovation, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. I'm thrilled to create the documentary, "Holding on to Water," and to see its lasting effects in flawed families all over the world."

About Kokko

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Kokko wanted nothing more than to leave. So, he did.

After attending Claremont McKenna College in California, Kokko spent nine months in the Sierra Mountains and hitchhiked across Europe. He then moved to Hong Kong to unearth his roots, learn his mother tongue, and find a home.

Now, Kokko fundraises his salary, supports missionaries across Asia, and makes movies. He will use his fellowship grant to reconcile his broken relationship with his father by creating a documentary about divorce, freedom, and the two current world superpowers.

More information about Kokko can be found on his website .

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for the Fellowships remain open through May 2023. Creators interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

