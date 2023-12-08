O'Shaughnessy Ventures Invests in Valley, an AI-Driven Automated Sales Development Representative

O'Shaughnessy Ventures, LLC

08 Dec, 2023, 08:51 ET

Valley Enables Businesses to Automate Their Outreach and Sales Call Booking Processes.

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in Valley.  

Founded in 2022 by Zayd Ali, Valley is an automated sales development representative that allows business leaders to leverage the power of AI in booking sales calls. Using Valley, businesses can automate their outreach and sales call booking processes in just a few easy steps, enabling them to expand their reach and generate more leads at a considerably lower cost.   

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented; "AI has the potential to free businesses from countless menial tasks. Sales prospecting is certainly one of them. We believe Zayd is a superb, passionate young founder with the chance to make a real mark in the sector."

"We are thrilled to welcome O'Shaughnessy Ventures," said Valley founder & CEO Ali; "personally, it was a no-brainer for me given their team's focus on technological exploration and positive-sum leaps in technology. After our first meeting with the team, there was an immediate alignment and mutual belief in our vision of the role technology has played throughout history in automating away monotony and robotism in both personal and professional life. We both believe sales is one of the areas most poised for that disruption and having them in our corner means we are in pole position to continue making that vision a reality." 

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

News Releases in Similar Topics

