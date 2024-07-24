O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Engineer Developing 3D-Printed Magnets

Michelle Wang Will Develop Next-Generation Magnetic Materials That Can Unlock New Technological, Research and Business Opportunities

GREENWICH, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Michelle Wang, an engineer based in New York.

2024 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Michelle Wang

Wang will continue to develop 3D-printed magnets. She aims to improve manufacturing methods by enabling faster, low-waste magnet production and the creation of novel magnetic structures. A 3D-printed magnet would represent one of the most significant leaps in magnetic technology in more than 40 years and enable a range of new technologies, research projects and business opportunities.

An electrical engineering graduate from the California Institute of Technology, Wang is an experienced engineer who has helped build items such as prostheses and underwater robots. She began researching new ways to create magnetic materials in 2023 after leaving her engineering job to research power grid issues independently. In January 2024, she received a fifteen-week Brains Fellowship from the nonprofit research organization Speculative Technologies (founded by OSV Advisory Council member Benjamin Reinhardt), where she developed a research proposal and began conducting experiments in her home laboratory.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Magnets are a key component of the manufacturing process. By improving magnetic technology, we could unlock all kinds of exciting new opportunities. We were extremely impressed by Michelle's vision and experience, and look forward to supporting her with this project over the coming months."

"I'm grateful to the OSV team for this opportunity, and for taking big bets on garage tinkering and early stage ideas," said Wang. "I'm excited to develop new manufacturing methods for magnets, which I hope will expand our technological capabilities."

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. More information about OSV's Fellows is available on its website.

In 2024, OSV will award ten $100,000 Fellowships. Applicants for the Fellowships will also be considered for its sister program, the O'Shaughnessy Grants. Under this program, OSV will make twenty additional $10,000 grants to promising creators, who will also be provided with access to OSV's network.

Applications for the 2024 Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2025. Creators interested in learning more can visit OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures