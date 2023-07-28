O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder of Health Technology Startup

Dr. Sandro Luna Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Develop an Application That Measures Vital Signs and Biomarkers Exclusively from Mobile Device Videos

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Dr. Sandro Luna.

Luna is the founder and CEO of Maiv Health Inc., which is developing an application that enables anyone to measure clinically important data such as heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation using only their smartphone or mobile device. No sensors or other hardware will be required.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented:

"Enabling easily accessible, video-based collection of health information would represent a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. We're delighted to be able to support Sandro with his development of this remarkable application."

Luna said, "I am honored to be a part of this Fellowship program and to have OSV's support in my mission to provide patients and providers with access to clinically important data wherever they are and using the devices they already own."

About Luna

Luna is a physician, founder, and health technology researcher who graduated from the M.D. / MBA program at Columbia University and the human biology honors program at Stanford University.

Over the course of his career, Luna has developed non-invasive posture correction software, led multiple research trials in artificial intelligence and telehealth, and produced international films on health and wellness.

He is driven to build health technology that prevents people from becoming patients in the first place.

More about Luna can be found on his LinkedIn page. For more information on Maiv Health Inc., sign up at maivhealth.com .

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV will award twelve Fellowships in total. Applications for Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2024. Creators interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc .

