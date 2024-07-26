O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Inventor Building Groundbreaking Prosthetic Hand Device

Ian Davis Will Use His Grant to Build an Affordable, User-Assembled Prosthetic Hand Device

GREENWICH, Conn., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Ian Davis, a product design engineer based in Oregon.

Davis will continue to design, develop and bring to market an affordable prosthetic hand, incorporating his engineering expertise and real-world experience as an amputee, to improve upon currently available devices. He intends to offer the device as an assembly-required DIY kit, enabling users to assemble, fit and repair it independently.

Davis is a self-employed product design engineer with 28 years of experience operating a fabrication and machine shop in Oregon. In 2019, Davis had four fingers on his left hand amputated but was unable to find a prosthetic device that fully met his needs. That experience set him on a mission to build a device of his own, and Davis has been documenting his progress on YouTube ever since.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Ian has a rare combination of domain knowledge and personal experience with regard to prosthetics and is perfectly positioned to bring this potentially life-changing device into the world. We're delighted to be able to support him in bringing this idea to fruition."

"I'm hugely thankful to OSV," said Davis. "This is an amazing opportunity, which will allow me, at an accelerated rate, to build something that has the potential to vastly improve the lives of fellow amputees."

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. More information about last year's Fellows is available on OSV's website.

In 2024, OSV will award ten $100,000 Fellowships. Applicants for the Fellowships will also be considered for its sister program, the O'Shaughnessy Grants. Under this program, OSV will make twenty additional $10,000 grants to promising creators, who will also be provided with access to OSV's network.

Applications for the 2024 Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2025. Creators interested in learning more can visit OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc.

