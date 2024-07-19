O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Researcher Capturing Experts' Hidden Knowledge

Nate Forster Will Advance Expertise Research by Building a Research Tool and Educational Resource for Business Leaders

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Nate Forster, a researcher, executive coach and operations expert based in Canada.

Together with his team (Bhaumik Patel and Anirudh Kannan), Forster will build a research resource that enables business leaders to scale their companies by better understanding the expertise of their top performers. He will also develop a software tool that dramatically improves the speed and ease of conducting expertise research.

Forster has previously worked closely with the renowned CEO and executive coach Matt Mochary, including as Mochary's chief of staff. In this role, Forster worked with and built knowledge products for founders and CEOs of some of the United States' best-known companies. These experiences enabled him to study how experts learn and operate and taught him that much of the world's most important knowledge is tacitly held.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Regardless of your role or occupation, there are huge benefits to studying and learning from experts across disciplines. However, much of their knowledge remains hidden. Nate's extensive experience working with experts and studying expertise makes him the perfect person to lead this project, and we are delighted to be able to support him over the coming months."

"I'm truly humbled and honored to be part of the program," said Forster. "My career was jumpstarted by the work of Jim and Patrick O'Shaughnessy, so it's an incredible feeling to be recognized with a Fellowship."

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. More information about OSV's Fellows is available on its website.

In 2024, OSV will award ten $100,000 Fellowships. Applicants for the Fellowships will also be considered for its sister program, the O'Shaughnessy Grants. Under this program, OSV will make twenty additional $10,000 grants to promising creators, who will also be provided with access to OSV's network.

Applications for the 2024 Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2025. Creators interested in learning more can visit OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc.

