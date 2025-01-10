O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Energy Consultant Bringing Nuclear Power Back to Germany

Mark Nelson Will Use $100,000 Fellowship to Organize a Nuclear Restart Conference Attended by Key Stakeholders

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Mark Nelson, an energy consultant based in Chicago, Illinois.

Nelson intends to persuade the German people to reverse the decision to decommission the country's recently closed nuclear power plants. He will organize a conference, bringing together local and international leaders and experts to build trust in the value and feasibility of restarting Germany's nuclear power program. Nelson will also conduct public opinion polling and travel around Germany visiting nuclear towns and villages. A nuclear restart could, within three years, generate power for millions of Germans and reverse the country's industrial decline.

Nelson, who holds a Master of Philosophy in nuclear engineering from Cambridge University, has spent 10 years researching and advising on national and international energy systems. He is the founder and managing director of Radiant Energy Group, a consultancy that advises government, nonprofit and industrial clients worldwide on nuclear energy. His analytical work has been covered in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and leading European papers.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Nuclear energy represents one of our most powerful yet misunderstood tools in combating climate change. Mark combines deep technical expertise with exceptional communication skills, a crucial combination for driving change."

"German reactors were among the best in the world three short years ago, and German engineers are still the best," said Nelson. "Restarting the reactors is the fastest way to restore German energy independence while making a better future for Europe."

About the Fellowship Program

The O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program, launched in 2023, discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 10 Fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Nelson is the first Fellow of 2025. More information about the 2023 and 2024 Fellows is available on OSV's website.

Applications for the Fellowships remain open until and including April 30, 2025. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.





About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit www.osv.llc.

