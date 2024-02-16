O'Shaughnessy Ventures Invests in 2045 Studio

2045 is a Professional Network Focused on Helping Enterprises Retain and Promote Their Influential Professionals of Color.

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in 2045 Studio, Inc. ("2045"). 2045 enables employers to sponsor talented employees to join a network for accomplished leaders of color. Companies across sectors have struggled in recent years to retain talented, diverse leaders. 2045 gives these leaders the chance to join a community of like-minded professionals looking to build invaluable relationships for mentoring and career progression.

Logo for O'Shaughnessy Ventures Logo for 2045 Studio

"2045's name is a nod to the year of a majority racially diverse United States. It is no longer financially responsible to ignore the need for investment in professionals of color when it is proven that we reflect the population of tomorrow. The investment from O'Shaughnessy Ventures fuels our ability to expand the reach of our network to new markets and provide companies with tools designed to support the retention and promotion of their employees of color," said 2045 founder and CEO Porter Braswell.

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented; "Talented professionals of all backgrounds deserve the opportunity to build relationships that can enhance their career. Mentorship and camaraderie are critical for success in today's increasingly complex and difficult-to-navigate corporate world. We at O'Shaughnessy Ventures are proud to partner with Porter and the entire 2045 team in building a community for talented leaders of color."

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

About 2045 Studio

2045 is an exclusive network for influential professionals of color, founded in 2023 by co-founder and Executive Chairman of Jopwell, Porter Braswell. Leveraging a flagship clubhouse space in New York City and a comprehensive digital membership platform, 2045's mission is to provide community and resources for a typically marginalized group to feel seen, heard and valued and create a pathway for companies to build cultures rooted in belonging, retention and promotion. Companies like Pfizer, Ford, and Ogilvy, to name a few, have already underwritten 2045 memberships, underscoring the important truth that retaining and advancing a diverse workforce drives global performance outcomes.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures