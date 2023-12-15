O'Shaughnessy Ventures Invests in No-Code Platform Obviously AI

Obviously AI Makes Machine Learning More Accessible By Enabling Companies To Turn Their Raw Data Into Predictive AI Models.

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in Obviously AI, Inc. ("Obviously AI"). Founded in 2020 by Nirman Dave and Tapojit Debnath, Obviously AI enables companies to use their raw data to generate actionable insights using AI models. Whereas previously using AI to gather conclusions from data would be a costly and time-consuming process, Obviously AI makes the process possible with just a few clicks.

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented; "The advent of AI creates an opportunity for corporations to leverage data and understand their customers, product, market, and business in ways they simply could not historically. Obviously AI bridges the gap between what and how, bringing AI to businesses of all sectors and sizes."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim, an investor with a remarkable track record of building lasting companies and deep domain knowledge in AI, and his team at OSV," said Obviously AI cofounder and CEO Dave; "with their support, Obviously AI is poised to accelerate its mission of helping every company become an AI company."

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

