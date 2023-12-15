O'Shaughnessy Ventures Invests in No-Code Platform Obviously AI

News provided by

O'Shaughnessy Ventures

15 Dec, 2023, 08:33 ET

Obviously AI Makes Machine Learning More Accessible By Enabling Companies To Turn Their Raw Data Into Predictive AI Models.

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in Obviously AI, Inc. ("Obviously AI"). Founded in 2020 by Nirman Dave and Tapojit Debnath, Obviously AI enables companies to use their raw data to generate actionable insights using AI models. Whereas previously using AI to gather conclusions from data would be a costly and time-consuming process, Obviously AI makes the process possible with just a few clicks.

Continue Reading
Logo for Obviously AI
Logo for Obviously AI

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented; "The advent of AI creates an opportunity for corporations to leverage data and understand their customers, product, market, and business in ways they simply could not historically. Obviously AI bridges the gap between what and how, bringing AI to businesses of all sectors and sizes."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim, an investor with a remarkable track record of building lasting companies and deep domain knowledge in AI, and his team at OSV," said Obviously AI cofounder and CEO Dave; "with their support, Obviously AI is poised to accelerate its mission of helping every company become an AI company."

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

Media Contact:
Ena Gong
O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC
(917) 355-7420
[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures

Also from this source

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Launches Grants Program

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Launches Grants Program

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced the launch of the O'Shaughnessy Grants program. Five...
O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder of Health Technology Startup

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Founder of Health Technology Startup

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Dr. Sandro Luna. Luna is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.