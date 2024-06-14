OSV Funds Prizewinning Filmmaker for Multiple Upcoming Projects

Jason Carman Will Use His $100,000 Grant to Grow His Weekly Documentary Series, "S³," and Work on New Film Projects

GREENWICH, Conn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Jason Carman, a filmmaker based in San Francisco, California.

Carman, who has been creating films since his childhood, will continue to grow his weekly documentary video series, "S³." He will also develop several other original film projects.

Launched by Carman in 2023, "S³" makes the field of deep technology more accessible by spotlighting pioneering founders and companies. Carman has released over 40 episodes of "S³" and accumulated over 30,000 subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. "S³" has given multiple startups their first media coverage.

Carman's original film projects will include documentaries exploring controversial deep technology topics.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "We were immediately impressed by Jason's optimistic, high-agency, tech-positive worldview and excellent storytelling ability. He has some exciting projects in the pipeline, and we're delighted to be able to support him in bringing these to fruition."

"The stories we tell today light the path of our future," said Carman. "Receiving an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is one of the most exciting and empowering turning points in my 15 years of filmmaking. It's time to make some movies."

About Carman

Carman has been fascinated with filmmaking since his childhood. He started creating short films at age nine. He experimented with visual effects throughout his teenage years, winning Best Visual FX at the 2016 All-American High School Film Festival among thousands of other entrants. Carman's prize for winning in this category included a four-year scholarship to the University of Advancing Technology in Arizona. However, he declined this offer to pursue filmmaking full-time instead of attending college.

Since leaving school, Carman has directed and produced music videos, worked on creative commercial editing and production for video games, and led content and digital strategy at Astranis Space Technologies Corp., which aims to provide affordable internet to underserved populations.

In 2023, Carman launched "S³," hoping to inspire viewers to follow in the footsteps of the founders and innovators profiled on the show.

Carman is creatively inspired by science-fiction and fantasy classics like "Star Wars" and "The Lord of the Rings" and by directors such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve. He believes that the quality of storytelling in Hollywood is declining and wants to be at the forefront of a new generation of filmmaking.

More information about Carman is available on his website.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life. More information about last year's Fellows is available on OSV's website.

In 2024, OSV will award ten $100,000 Fellowships. Applicants for the Fellowships will also be considered for its sister program, the O'Shaughnessy Grants. Under this program, OSV will make twenty additional $10,000 grants to promising creators, who will also be provided with access to OSV's network.

Applications for the 2024 Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on January 1, 2025. Creators interested in learning more can visit OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc .

