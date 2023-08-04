O'Shaughnessy Ventures Launches Grants Program

Five Individuals Will Receive a $10,000 Grant and Access to O'Shaughnessy Ventures' Network of Founders, Investors and Experts

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced the launch of the O'Shaughnessy Grants program.

Five individuals have been selected as the inaugural O'Shaughnessy Grants recipients. They will each receive a $10,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

O'Shaughnessy Grants recipients Akhil Tolani, Max Reisner, Benjamin Reinhardt, Justh, and Jack Oswald.

O'Shaughnessy Grants is a sister program to O'Shaughnessy Fellowships . The five recipients of the O'Shaughnessy Grants were selected from the pool of O'Shaughnessy Fellowship applicants. They will be encouraged to reapply for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships when applications reopen on January 1, 2024.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented:

"The team and I were blown away by the quality of the applications to the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships. We were so impressed that we have expedited the launch of the O'Shaughnessy Grants program to enable as many talented individuals as possible to unleash their infinite potential."

About the Grant Recipients

Max Reisner

Max Reisner is a hardware engineer with a focus on electromechanical systems and a passion for the environment. He will use his grant to continue developing adaptable battery systems to simplify the process of incorporating renewable energy storage into products for small teams.

To find out more about Reisner's project, sign-up here .

Justh



Justh is a singer-songwriter creating original Hindi songs with poetic lyricism as their backbone. He will use his grant to write new music and complete production work on his existing songs.

More about Justh can be found on his website .

Akhil Tolani

Akhil Tolani's work focuses on building products that use experimental technologies like artificial intelligence for the mainstream audience. He will use his grant to continue working on CassetteAI, which fuses generative AI with music to democratize music creation, allowing everyone to create and listen to music they love based on their preferences.

More about Tolani can be found on his website .

Jack Oswald

Jack Oswald is a rocket propulsion engineer and entrepreneur dedicated to a human future in space. His startup aims to develop powerful electric propulsion on-orbit to make reusable spacecraft and enable Moon and Mars missions that aren't feasible today. Oswald will contribute his grant to the proof-of-concept test of this technology.

More about Oswald can be found on his LinkedIn page.

Ben Reinhardt

Ben Reinhardt is the founder of Speculative Technologies, a new kind of research organization working to unlock materials and manufacturing technologies. Reinhardt will use his grant to continue building Speculative Technologies.

More about Reinhardt can be found on his website . For more information on Speculative Technologies, visit https://spec.tech .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc .

