O'Shaughnessy Ventures, LLC Announces Investment in Synthesis School, The Future of Education

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC, a creative investment firm that empowers creators and allows them to bring their ideas to life, announced today that they will be investing in the Synthesis School with the goal of developing and empowering the creators of tomorrow, today.

In 2015, Elon Musk and educator Joshua Dahn joined forces to bring the world Ad Astra (Latin for "to the stars"), a school designed to educate the children of SpaceX employees. Synthesis School is the next iteration of this groundbreaking educational project. Synthesis represents a new way of thinking about education, leveraging team thinking games to teach kids problem-solving, collaboration, and communication.

Synthesis School officially launched in November 2020, led by Dahn and CEO Chrisman Frank, a veteran educator and engineer from Ed-tech unicorn ClassDojo. Dahn and Frank aim to help prepare children to solve complex problems and advance human civilization.

The existing subscription of Synthesis School offers a weekly enrichment program, focusing on building the soft skills that kids too often miss in traditional school environments. Synthesis is also developing cutting-edge math and science offerings to create a "full stack" online school aimed at the world's most advanced science and technology students. Frank describes Synthesis as a massive tournament to find the next generation of STEM leaders and to give all children access to the world's most innovative education.

Jim O'Shaughnessy, Founder of O'Shaughnessy Ventures, commented: "Tuned-in parents already understand that the ability to solve complex problems is the most valuable skill and something that is rarely taught or practiced in traditional schools. O'Shaughnessy Ventures believes that next-generation learning opportunities are enormous, and Synthesis Schools is leading the way."

Chrisman Frank, the CEO of Synthesis School, commented: "Jim and his team see the pervasive problems with the industrial-educational complex. It kills human ingenuity—our most vital resource. I'm thrilled to welcome Jim as an investor and partner in our mission to advance human civilization through education."

O'Shaughnessy Ventures (OSV) is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing and founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and be a partner in building and growing the next life-changing creative idea.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and tech with his long-held desire to establish positive-sum scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc .

About Synthesis School: Synthesis Schools promotes team thinking games that turn kids into effective decision-makers and communicators. Founded by the creator of Ad Astra School at SpaceX. For more information, visit https://www.synthesis.com/ .

