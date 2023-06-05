Osmium Fork Leads to Price Reduction and Free Compensation Deliveries

MURNAU AM STAFFELSEE, Germany, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --­ In the early morning hours of today, the anticipated osmium fork occurred, conducted by the Osmium Institutes as part of their ESG-M specifications. This fork has led to a price adjustment for crystalline osmium, with the new gram price set at €1,184.23, reflecting a 34.814 percent discount. Additionally, owners of crystalline osmium listed in the Osmium World Database will receive complimentary compensation shipments to balance their existing inventory.

Unlike the blockchain world, forks have been unprecedented for precious metals until now. The osmium institutions are pioneering this fork as part of their ESG-M requirements. In the case of osmium, the goal is to pass on the improved production prices of the crystallizing refinery in Switzerland to the market, without disadvantaging owners who purchased at higher prices. This fork presents an opportunity for the expanding jewelry market to acquire crystalline osmium at favorable prices, enabling more manufacturers to offer osmium jewelry and existing manufacturers to expand their inventories.

As part of today's fork, all current owners of crystalline osmium will receive an email from their respective country's osmium institute within the next few hours, granting them the right to receive compensation shipments of crystalline osmium based on their current inventory. This compensation delivery is comparable to the effects of a stock split. In the event that some owners do not receive the appropriate compensation email for technical reasons, they are encouraged to contact an Osmium Institute, providing their Osmium Identification Code and, if applicable, Owner Change Code. The hotline for such inquiries is +49 (89) 7 44 88 88 88.

Executing the Osmium Production Fork measures poses a logistical challenge for the Osmium Institutes, involving the shipment of thousands of packages worldwide. If any delivery issues arise, owners are requested to promptly contact an Osmium Institute for assistance.

With the support of major jewelry associations, crystalline osmium is increasingly being utilized in the exclusive jewelry market. The precious metal has found a growing market as a high-quality alternative to labor-intensive diamond carpets due to declining diamond prices. Crystallization of flat disks, coupled with high purification, is a pivotal technology for this highly valuable precious metal. The process now allows for the crystallization of larger discs at nearly identical harvest rates (8-9%) without increased energy consumption. This significant increase in usable area per production run enables inlays of up to 9.5 cm using only one piece.

It is unlikely that another fork of this nature will occur, as the physical production limits appear to have been reached with the achieved diameter. Concurrent crystallization has reduced costs, while prices for high purification, cutting, and certification remain unchanged. However, the savings in energy and effort are considerable. To illustrate the impact of the fork, a correction to the gram prices has been made on the chart available on the www.osmium-preis.com website.

Owners will receive free compensation goods to maintain the equivalent value in their personal osmium holdings despite the price reduction. Their personal capital investment remains unchanged. Simultaneously, the shipment of compensation goods reduces the total quantity of crystalline osmium in inventory, bringing the Osmium BigBang and Osmium ThinOut closer.

For further details on the production fork, please visit www.osmium.com and refer to the FAQ documents provided. Orders and reservations for crystalline osmium will continue to be accepted on the website, with increased server capacity to handle the higher volume of requests. The osmium hotline, +49 (89) 7 44 88 88 88, is available with expanded staff and supports multiple languages.

Please be aware that due to the substantial workload involved, non-binding reservations made on the day of the fork will remain active for two months. Any unused non-binding reservations will automatically expire on August 5, 2023.

All non-binding reservations should be made on the day of the fork or submitted informally via email to [email protected].

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

Contact:

BETTERTRUST GmbH

Felix Köhler

+49 (0)1781198091

[email protected]

SOURCE Osmium-Institut zur Inverkehrbringung und Zertifizierung von Osmium GmbH