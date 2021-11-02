Osmo's 5th Title in Math Wizard Series--Fantastic Food Truck--Teaches Kids Geometry Through Cooking With Shapes For Delicious After-School Fun

"We're so excited to introduce the newest Math Wizard title, making the series even more valuable. To teach spatial reasoning and geometric thinking, we found that shapes naturally occur in foods and cooking," said Margot Herrman, VP of Marketing at Osmo. "We ran with the food truck concept, which also lets kids be silly with crazy food combinations. It's a winning recipe that turns learning into delicious after-school fun!"

Osmo's Math Wizard series is intended for kids 6-8 years (grades 1-2), and perfect for after-school and remote learning at home. Extremely comprehensive and curriculum-based in its focus on math, the first two titles cover the foundations of addition and subtraction, and introduce students to measurement standards, while the third and fourth titles lay the foundations for multiplication and division, adding more than two numbers, understanding how equations are formed, and addition and subtraction fluency; and the fifth title focuses on teaching geometry. Families can start a child's education by purchasing any title within the series.

Newest Title & First All-Digital Game

Fantastic Food Truck focuses on teaching kids geometry through cooking using different shapes. Players become chefs who customize dishes using several available kitchen appliances, while unique customers appear in various stages across Spellbarow Port, each with different food preferences and a variety of dish requests--from pizza to sushi, sandwiches, pastries and more! Fantastic Food Truck features two games and the box contains: 1 Playmat, 1 Food Truck Manual and 58 Geometric tiles. Available for iPad and Fire; retail $59.99 at PlayOsmo.com and Amazon.com .



The two games contained within are:

Food Truck - where kids learn to cook using geometric shapes. Carnival Crew - kids pack boxes with various shapes and are challenged to fit all of the shapes and sizes into the box. Carnival Crew is Osmo's first digital-only game, which allows kids to play while on the road without using game pieces, making it extremely convenient for families to travel with this game.

In both games, kids will learn to:

Recognize and draw shapes

Compose two-dimensional shapes

Identify triangles, quadrilaterals, pentagons, hexagons, and cubes

Osmo also offers each of the five Math Wizard titles - Magical Workshop, Secrets of the Dragons, Amazing Airships, Enchanted World Games, and Fantastic Food Truck (each SKU retails $59.99 at playosmo.com and Amazon.com ), as well as a base for iPad or Fire (sold separately).

About Osmo

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand whose products are used in over 50,000 classrooms and 2.5 million homes. It is building a universe of hands-on play experiences that nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of imagination. The company brings physical tools into the digital world through augmented reality and its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence. Osmo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is part of BYJU'S, a global leader in online learning. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com .

