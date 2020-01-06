Ossia and KonnectONE Collaborate to Bring Real Wireless Power Technology to IoT Devices

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia, the company behind Cota® Real Wireless PowerTM, and KonnectONE, a leader in mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced a partnership to build Ossia's Cota wireless power technology into KonnectONE's Moxee™ line of connected and broadband products. The companies plan to commercialize the jointly developed products by the end of this year.

KonnectONE is an original equipment manufacturer that designs and builds products and services for mobile operators and enterprise customers. Whether under its Moxee™ brand or white-labeled, KonnectONE's products include smartphones, feature phones, and tablets in all price ranges as well as innovative Smart IoT devices for enterprise and personal use.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, power that's delivered over-the-air, at a distance, without the need for plugs, pads, or line-of-sight. The Cota receiver technology is ideally suited for integration into IoT and 5G-enabled devices. The Cota transmitter is versatile and can be installed as a standalone device or integrated into existing infrastructure such as lighting, WiFi access points, or home appliances. Ossia is a technology solutions company that engages in commercial relationships through licensing, joint developments, joint ventures, and customized alliances.

"Our mission at KonnectONE is to create industry-leading products and services that keep people connected in meaningful ways," says Cory Van Arsdale, Chief Operating Officer of KonnectONE. "Integrating Ossia's game-changing Cota technology into our Moxee line of products ensures that they remain the most innovative solutions in the industry. Power that is both convenient and sufficient has been a key pain point for broader deployment of IoT and consumer devices. Cota technology solves this issue. We evaluated the complete wireless power landscape and selected Ossia as a best-in-class partner."

"We are thrilled to team up with KonnectONE to enhance their mobile technology and IoT products," says Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Ossia. "Together, we will be able to deliver smart IoT products that are more convenient and capable, both in the enterprise as well as in the home. Real Wireless Power is changing the way manufacturers build devices and will fundamentally change how users interact with technology. KonnectONE is a leader in providing the most innovative and high-quality technologies to their customers."

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About KonnectONE

KonnectONE, maker of Moxee, creates innovative and reliable connected products and services for mobile operators, enterprise customers, and consumers. Whether under the Moxee brand or privately labeled, solutions include smartphones in all price ranges, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for car, home, personal safety, and enterprise. KonnectONE leverages its extensive in-house technology, development, and operations experience, in conjunction with long-standing relationships with OEMs, mobile operators, resellers, and channel partners, to deliver best-in-class products that solve today's business and consumer needs. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.konnectone.com.

