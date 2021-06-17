Ossia Appoints Technology Veteran Jerry Goade as Chief Financial Officer

REDMOND, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the company that created Cota® Real Wireless Power™, today announced that Jerry Goade has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Goade brings decades of financial leadership experience within leading-edge, emerging industries and markets, including technology, wireless internet, telecommunications, SaaS, digital media, cybersecurity, professional service, health and wellness, cleantech, and retail.

"After doing my own due diligence, it's clear to me that Ossia has the best wireless power transfer technology available and is changing the way we live by making true wireless power delivery available, unlocking the full potential of IoT and providing infinite possibilities for innovators to leverage their technology," Goade commented. "With potential this high, Ossia is the ideal place for me to join an impressive team that is focused on delivering disruptive technology, increased opportunities and value for our partners and customers, and provide that extra push for Cota to be firmly established as the prevalent wireless power technology of choice, globally."

Most recently the CFO at Upgrade Labs, Goade has a successful track record of leading and assisting early-stage, public and private companies with financial management, strategy, capital raising and implementation of financial and operational infrastructure necessary for rapid growth and exit. Goade was also CFO at several other startup and emerging-growth companies including Avalara, Loudeye, Imperium Renewables, Changepoint, IOActive and Tippr, all of which became global leaders in their fields. Goade is also a personal financial investor in over 20 technology startups, which makes him uniquely qualified to bring Ossia to the next level of its development and maturity.

"I'm thrilled to have someone with such extensive finance leadership experience in a broad range of industries join us at Ossia," said Ossia CEO Doug Stovall. "Ossia's patented, FCC-certified wireless power technology, Cota, can be leveraged within a wide range of applications, including commercial, retail, industrial, and medical. With Jerry's track record of success in taking growth companies to the next level and insight to the markets we are entering, Ossia is well positioned for additional strategic partnerships and successes."

Ossia is currently working with several partners to bring Cota products to market. Goade's skills and experiences will provide Ossia an advantage to advancing these strategic partnerships and projects and ensuring all parties realize value in the short and long term.

Goade began his career at the public accounting firm of Deloitte. He is a CPA-inactive certificate holder in the State of Washington and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration with honors from Seattle University. He is a member of the Washington State Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.

Most recently, Ossia announced the launch of a Cota Real Wireless Power asset tracking system that can save distribution centers millions of dollars while improving safety. The company has also recently appointed tech-sector veteran Jim Cottrell to lead additional regulatory compliance efforts as Ossia builds on previous FCC certification wins. Find out more at www.ossia.com .

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ossia

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

