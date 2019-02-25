Ossia Partners with Spigen to Create Cota Power Transmitters To Wirelessly Power Cota-Enabled Phone Sleeves

BELLEVUE, Wash. and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia, Inc., the company behind the Cota® Real Wireless Power™ technology, and Spigen, the leading global provider for premier mobile accessories, announced today that the companies are working together to build consumer-grade Cota transmitters that can wirelessly power phones encased in Cota-enabled Spigen phone sleeves. Graphic renderings of both the Cota-enabled phone sleeve and transmitter will be available at Mobile World Congress. Ossia and Spigen are taking meetings to showcase their vision for the future of the mobile device experience at MWC.

Ossia's Cota Forever Sleeve, which recently won the CES 2019 Innovation Award, keeps phones charged without plugs, wires or pads within a several meter range of a Cota transmitter, without requiring a line of sight, whether the device is at rest or in motion. The Cota Forever Sleeve is equipped with a receiver that sends a beacon signal to the Cota transmitter. The transmitter then sends power back in the same exact paths, with the receiver and transmitter interacting 100 times per second to safely transmit power to all Cota-enabled devices within range simultaneously. Spigen plans to manufacture and ship Cota- enabled Spigen phone sleeves in 2020. This is the first showcase of a truly wireless mobile device experience.

Delivering power similarly to how Wi-Fi transmits data, Cota transmitters are safe and efficient for home or office use. Spigen's Cota-licensed phone sleeve is the first direct integration of Cota into mobile phone accessories. The sleeve retrofits smartphones with Cota Real Wireless Power™ via a lithium-ion battery embedded in the sleeve that receives power wirelessly and supplies power to the phone's battery to keep it topped up and ready to go when the user is away from the Cota transmitter.

"By teaming up with Spigen to create Cota-enabled phone sleeves and a Cota power transmitter, we're one step closer to bringing true wireless power to consumers," said Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer, Ossia. "We're excited to collaborate with a cutting-edge company like Spigen to build a transmitter that consumers can use in their homes and offices. Our goal is to work closely with Spigen to deliver Cota-enabled phone sleeves and transmitters by 2020."

"True wireless power is a transformative concept, just as the ability to transmit data wirelessly changed the way we live and do business," said DaeYoung Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Spigen. "We look forward to joining forces with Ossia to develop and mass-produce a line of consumer-friendly transmitters to keep customers' phones charged up at home or at work."

After making a splash as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in January, the Ossia team is now demonstrating the power of Cota technology at the Mobile World Congress February 25-28 in Barcelona. For a demonstration appointment, please contact Jennifer Grenz at jeng[at]ossia.com. Learn more about Ossia at ossia.com. Get details on Spigen at spigen.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship technology, Cota®, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Spigen

Spigen has been a leading case maker and provider of premier mobile accessories since 2008. With a solidified reputation and longstanding commitment to customers, Spigen continues to grow while setting new goals on maintaining its core values of smart, protective products. All Spigen products are manufactured with premium materials in a continuous venture to produce quality products that are slim, sleek, and simple.

