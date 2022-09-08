Ossia Secures Over 200 Global Patents for Wireless Power Technology

Ossia announces that it has reached a new milestone: over 200 global patents for wireless-power-over-air technology.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that the application for its 202nd patent has been allowed.

Ossia's global patent portfolio covers all major markets and, in addition to its core wireless power technology, also includes important innovations in:

Wireless power system design,

Receiver-host device integration,

Wireless power manufacturing technology,

Power delivery optimization,

Wireless power efficiency, and many others.

"Receiving over our 200th patent allowance is a major milestone for Ossia and for wireless power technology, " says Ossia President and Founder Hatem Zeine. "A patent portfolio with the depth and breadth of Ossia's is critical to allowing Ossia to leverage the diligent work of the Ossia engineering team to bring Real Wireless Power to market."

Hatem Zeine is a physicist, inventor, and technologist best known for his invention of RF-based wireless power transmission, called Cota.

A Cota-enabled device does not require charging cords, charging pads, or batteries, which frees designers and developers to create new features and longer-lasting, lighter electronic devices. It also helps enable rapid IoT expansion and reduce the reliance on disposable and rechargeable batteries.

As a comparison, Nikola Tesla, whose first patent application was for an electric arc lamp and who helped pave the way to where wireless power technology is today, had 112 registered U.S. patents.1

"Ossia is constantly working to ensure that the important wireless power technology innovations receive the strongest intellectual property protection available throughout the world," says Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO. "Not only is this important for our business, but also for all of our strategic partnerships that are adopting the Cota system as the global wireless power standard."

This latest intellectual property protection will enable Ossia partners to offer Cota-enabled products that receive power over air and at a distance from a Cota transmitter, without the need for line of sight. Cota-enabled products can also have communication capabilities.

Ossia is dedicated to supporting the global wireless power over air ecosystem by not only taking the time to protect the technology with patents, but also by bringing together world thought-leaders, supporting important legislation, and making wireless power technology more accessible to more organizations.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

1 https://nikolateslamuseum.org/en/patents/

