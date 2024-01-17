Ostendio Announces New CEO: Joe Breen

Summary

New CEO, Joe Breen to focus on channel growth

Breen brings 25 years of proven security and compliance growth success

Cofounder, Grant Elliott , remains Ostendio Chairman of the Board, assumes new leadership position as Chief Product Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio , a leading provider of integrated security, compliance, and risk management solutions, today announces the appointment of Joe Breen as its new CEO. Breen has 25 years of proven go-to-market leadership experience scaling security companies SecureWorks, Simeio Solutions, Nuspire, and Lumu Technologies to rapid growth and market leadership positions.

Former CEO and co-founder of Ostendio, Grant Elliott, remains Chairman of the Board and will assume a new leadership role as Chief Product Officer. More recently, Elliott launched and established Ostendio's channel program which will now become the principal focus of the next growth phase for the company.

"Joe has the perfect background and experience to lead Ostendio during this next phase of growth," said Elliott. "I look forward to supporting him as we continue on this amazing journey meeting the needs of serious security professionals."

In his previous executive leadership roles, Breen led go-to-market teams that grew SecureWorks from $1,000,000 to $300,000,000, drove growth at Nuspire establishing it as a Top 20 Global MSSP, and positioned Lumu as the NDR (Network Detection and Response) market leader.

"This is a great time to be joining Ostendio. We believe the channel has tremendous growth opportunities with the value add the Ostendio platform provides," said Joe Breen, CEO, Ostendio. "The Ostendio platform is an incredible product and I look forward to helping it become the definitive leader in the space."

Ostendio will continue to focus on delivering its feature-rich platform to clients through its rapidly expanding network of channel partners. Breen assumes his role immediately and will work closely with Elliott and the rest of the Ostendio leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

About Ostendio

Ostendio is the only integrated security and risk management platform that leverages the strength of your greatest asset. Your people. Ostendio delivers an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform that allows you to assess risk, create and manage critical policies and procedures, empower your people to be secure with security awareness training, and monitor continuous compliance across 200+ security frameworks. With deep customization, advanced intelligence, and flexible controls, you're always audit-ready, always secure, and always able to take on what's next.

Ostendio is an authorized HITRUST Readiness Licensee.

